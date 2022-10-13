✕ Close Nikolas Cruz: Prosecutor delivers closing arguments in Parkland shooting case

The jury has reached a verdict in the sentencing phase of the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. They have been deliberating for just one day over whether he will be sentenced to death or receive a life sentence.

Cruz killed 14 students and three members of staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018. Another 17 people were wounded during the massacre — one of the worst school shootings in US history.

The verdict will be read in the Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale at 10.15am ET today. Jurors have heard months of evidence regarding the events of that tragic day, as well as an in-depth examination of his childhood and mental issues.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presided over the trial which included highly emotional testimony from those injured, other survivors, and the families of the victims. There were also graphic accounts of the attack.

Cruz pleaded guilty to all counts last year — 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. His defence team argues his life should be spared, due to mental and developmental conditions that led him to carry out the massacre.