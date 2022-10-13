Nikolas Cruz verdict - live: Jury reaches decision over death penalty or life sentence for Parkland shooter
Verdict in sentencing phase of Parkland shooter’s trial reached after just seven hours of deliberation
The jury has reached a verdict in the sentencing phase of the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. They have been deliberating for just one day over whether he will be sentenced to death or receive a life sentence.
Cruz killed 14 students and three members of staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018. Another 17 people were wounded during the massacre — one of the worst school shootings in US history.
The verdict will be read in the Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale at 10.15am ET today. Jurors have heard months of evidence regarding the events of that tragic day, as well as an in-depth examination of his childhood and mental issues.
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presided over the trial which included highly emotional testimony from those injured, other survivors, and the families of the victims. There were also graphic accounts of the attack.
Cruz pleaded guilty to all counts last year — 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. His defence team argues his life should be spared, due to mental and developmental conditions that led him to carry out the massacre.
What was said during closing arguments?
The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.
Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz making a final passionate plea for Cruz, 24, to be handed the death penalty for his crimes.
The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.
The defence is calling for Cruz’s life to be spared, saying that mental and developmental conditions led him to carry out the massacre.
After almost three months of testimony, jurors are expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Rachel Sharp watched proceedings for The Independent.
Nikolas Cruz defence asks for ‘mercy’ after prosecutor calls for death penalty
Jurors are expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence Nikolas Cruz to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole
What happened that day in Parkland, Florida?
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
The verdict comes just a week before the one-year anniversary of Cruz pleading guilty to all charges and more than four and a half years after the brutal killing of the 17 victims.
The seven men and five women on the jury deliberated for a total of about six hours after they got the case on Wednesday.
Testimony in the trial began on 18 July.
Jury has reached a verdict
The jury in the trial of Parkland high school shooter Nikolas Cruz has reached a verdict in the sentencing phase of his trial to determine whether he will receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He had already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The verdict will be read at 10.30am.
