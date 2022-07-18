Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1658124362

Parkland shooting - live: Gunman Nikolas Cruz faces death penalty as sentencing trial begins

Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury today

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 18 July 2022 07:06

(FILE) Footage released showing officer standing outside Parkland school as shooting took place

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing for his crimes beginning on Monday 18 July.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.

He subsequently surrendered to police and pleded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz, was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record.

He had arrived at the school with a legally purchases AR-16 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three staff members.

The shooting had sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

1658124362

'My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting', writes victim Jamie Guttenberg's father

“My daughter Jaime was a beautiful young girl, only 14 years old when she was murdered. She was a competitive dancer who inspired others to want to dance as well. What I am most proud of is her humanity. She volunteered for kids with special needs. She always stepped in the middle when she came across bullying. Jaime dreamt of being a pediatric physical therapist and helping children with limb deficiencies walk for the very first time. She loved her family, and she loved her dogs. She always told us how she would be married by the time she was 25 and planned to have two children — of course with two dogs as well.”

Fred Guttenberg, Jamie’s father, wrote in October 2021 on how he wants his daughter to be remembered:

My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. Here’s what not to say to me

Do you hate him? Do you forgive him? These are the questions I was asked last week following his guilty plea to the murder of my daughter and 16 others. But I would rather tell you about my daughter Jaime and who she really was

Sravasti Dasgupta18 July 2022 07:06
1658122562

'Cautiously optimistic' says Parkland victim's wife as sentencing begins

Debbi Hixon, whose husband Chris was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has said that she hopes gunman Nicolas Cruz’s sentencing trial will help her family grieve.

“I try to explain to people when they say ‘how are you doing on the grieving process?’ that I don’t think – until we get to the other side of the trial – any of us have even got to the true start of the grieving process,” she tells The Independent‘s Rachel Sharp.

“We live it every day. It’s a movie that runs in my head all the time.“I don’t even know if we will have closure at the end of it but it’s just been constant anticipation as we knew that we would have to see him in court and see him on TV.

“So I’m cautiously optimistic that it’s starting – I’m not glad but we can’t get to the end until it starts.”

FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Sravasti Dasgupta18 July 2022 06:36
1658120402

Parkland shooting victims remembered

On 14 February 2018, 17 people were gunned down by then 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

More than four years later, Cruz is finally about to appear in court for his sentencing hearing where a jury will decide if he should face life in prison or death for the heinous killings.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the 17 victims:

Parkland victim’s widow speaks out ahead of his killer’s sentencing trial

Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His widow Debbi Hixon tells Rachel Sharp how she hopes the sentencing trial of his killer will finally enable her family to start to grieve

Sravasti Dasgupta18 July 2022 06:00
1658118966

Timeline of Parkland's Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing trial for his crimes starting today.

Cruz was just 19 when he arrived that day in an Uber bearing a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in American history.

My colleaugue Joe Sommerlad brings a timeline of the case:

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018

Sravasti Dasgupta18 July 2022 05:36
1658117092

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the Parkland shooting sentencing trial

Sravasti Dasgupta18 July 2022 05:04

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in