Parkland shooting - live: Gunman Nikolas Cruz faces death penalty as sentencing trial begins
Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury today
(FILE) Footage released showing officer standing outside Parkland school as shooting took place
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing for his crimes beginning on Monday 18 July.
Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.
He subsequently surrendered to police and pleded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.
Cruz, was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record.
He had arrived at the school with a legally purchases AR-16 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three staff members.
The shooting had sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.
While prosecutors are seeking death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.
'My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting', writes victim Jamie Guttenberg's father
“My daughter Jaime was a beautiful young girl, only 14 years old when she was murdered. She was a competitive dancer who inspired others to want to dance as well. What I am most proud of is her humanity. She volunteered for kids with special needs. She always stepped in the middle when she came across bullying. Jaime dreamt of being a pediatric physical therapist and helping children with limb deficiencies walk for the very first time. She loved her family, and she loved her dogs. She always told us how she would be married by the time she was 25 and planned to have two children — of course with two dogs as well.”
Fred Guttenberg, Jamie’s father, wrote in October 2021 on how he wants his daughter to be remembered:
My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. Here’s what not to say to me
Do you hate him? Do you forgive him? These are the questions I was asked last week following his guilty plea to the murder of my daughter and 16 others. But I would rather tell you about my daughter Jaime and who she really was
'Cautiously optimistic' says Parkland victim's wife as sentencing begins
Debbi Hixon, whose husband Chris was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has said that she hopes gunman Nicolas Cruz’s sentencing trial will help her family grieve.
“I try to explain to people when they say ‘how are you doing on the grieving process?’ that I don’t think – until we get to the other side of the trial – any of us have even got to the true start of the grieving process,” she tells The Independent‘s Rachel Sharp.
“We live it every day. It’s a movie that runs in my head all the time.“I don’t even know if we will have closure at the end of it but it’s just been constant anticipation as we knew that we would have to see him in court and see him on TV.
“So I’m cautiously optimistic that it’s starting – I’m not glad but we can’t get to the end until it starts.”
Parkland shooting victims remembered
On 14 February 2018, 17 people were gunned down by then 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
More than four years later, Cruz is finally about to appear in court for his sentencing hearing where a jury will decide if he should face life in prison or death for the heinous killings.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the 17 victims:
Parkland victim’s widow speaks out ahead of his killer’s sentencing trial
Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His widow Debbi Hixon tells Rachel Sharp how she hopes the sentencing trial of his killer will finally enable her family to start to grieve
Timeline of Parkland's Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing trial for his crimes starting today.
Cruz was just 19 when he arrived that day in an Uber bearing a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in American history.
My colleaugue Joe Sommerlad brings a timeline of the case:
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the Parkland shooting sentencing trial
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.