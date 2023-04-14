Cash app founder’s murder suspect smiles at family in first court appearance

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The suspect in the murder Cash app founder Bob Lee smiled at his family in his first court appearance.

Police in San Francisco arrested tech executive Nima Momeni on Thursday.

Mr Momeni, 38, allegedly stabbed the 43-year-old after being involved in an altercation while driving in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill early on 4 April.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott confirmed Mr Momeni had been charged with one count of murder at a press conference on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested without incident at an address in Emeryville, a city in the Bay Area, early on Thursday.

The Mission Local news site was the first to report the arrest, and said that the pair were known to each other.

Mr Momeni appeared in court for the first time on Friday after the case sparked a furious debate about public safety in the city.

The suspect appeared in court wearing an orange sweatshirt and sweatpants as his sister and another woman held up their hands in the shape of a heart as the suspect smiled at them.

Mr Momeni’s arraignment was initially set to take place on Friday, but it has now been rescheduled for 25 April.

A crowd of reporters packed into the courtroom on Friday as the suspect’s sister Khazar Momeni, also called Khazar Elyassnia, attended the hearing with her husband, Dr Dino Elyassnia, and three other members of the family, according to Mr Momeni’s stand-in lawyer Robert Canny, The San Francisco Standard reported.

Mr Momeni will be represented for the rest of the proceedings by Mr Canny’s sister, Paula Canny, a private lawyer from Burlingame, California who wasn’t present on Friday, the paper noted.

“The facts of what occurred, or didn’t occur, will come out over time,” Mr Canny said, stepping in for his vacationing sister.

Mr Momeni didn’t speak in court except to say “yes, your honor” when he was asked if agreed to decline his right to a quick trial.

The suspect is set to remain in custody without bail. He didn’t enter a plea on Friday and he didn’t make any comments. His next appearance is set to take place at 9am PT on 25 April.

Booking records from the San Francisco County jail show that Mr Momeni was booked in on a murder charge at 9.19am on Thursday.

The arrest was earlier confirmed by Lee’s ex-wife Krista, his brother Tim Oliver Lee, and city officials on Thursday.