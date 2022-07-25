Jump to content
NYC subway rider stabbed three times during argument

The victim was treated for stab wounds to the head, torso and left arm

Bevan Hurley
Monday 25 July 2022 16:21
<p>A 25 year old was stabbed on a Brooklyn subway train on Saturday night </p>

(Getty Images)

A 25-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed during an attack on a New York City subway train in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police say.

The victim suffered wounds to the head, torso and left arm on the 2 Line train at around 9.50pm, the NYPD said.

He was able to get off the train at Sterling Street station in Prospect Leffert Gardens and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the suspect fled, and no description or images of them have been released.

Sources told Pix11 that the victim and assailant had been arguing prior to the stabbing.

Transit crime is up by 55 per cent through to 17 July compared with the same period last year, according to New York Police Department crime data.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

