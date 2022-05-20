Oklahoma police issue amber alert for three abducted children
Last seen on Friday morning, police say
Police have located three children who were abducted on Friday morning in Oklahoma, prompting police to issue an amber alert.
Raziel Aranda, 8, Areli Aranda, 10, and Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, had last been seen around 7.30am local time, on Daisy Road, in McAlester, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Police initially said the incident was a “non-custodial abduction,” with Moises Aranda, 33, and Alexandria Aranda, 36, as suspects, before canceling the alert because the “children have been located and are safe.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
