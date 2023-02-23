✕ Close Orlando shooting: Gunman kills three, including journalist and nine-year-old, sheriff says

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A nine-year-old girl and a local journalist were among the two people who were shot and killed after an earlier homicide in Orlando, Florida.

A 20-year-old woman had been shot dead earlier on Wednesday, leading to a crew from a local news channel reaching the spot at the Pine Hills area to cover the incident on the same day.

The suspected gunman had opened fire on the crew of local news channel Spectrum News 13 at 4pm, leading to the death of one of the television journalists, with a photographer sustaining critical injuries.

The alleged gunman then went into a nearby home and opened fire on a mother and daughter, killing the latter. The nine-year-old’s mother sustained injuries from the shooting.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.

A 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, police said. A handgun believed to have been used in the attack has been recovered near the scene.