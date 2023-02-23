Orlando shooting – latest: Spectrum 13 TV crew among four shot while reporting at homicide scene
A nine-year-old girl and a local journalist were among the two people who were shot and killed after an earlier homicide in Orlando, Florida.
A 20-year-old woman had been shot dead earlier on Wednesday, leading to a crew from a local news channel reaching the spot at the Pine Hills area to cover the incident on the same day.
The suspected gunman had opened fire on the crew of local news channel Spectrum News 13 at 4pm, leading to the death of one of the television journalists, with a photographer sustaining critical injuries.
The alleged gunman then went into a nearby home and opened fire on a mother and daughter, killing the latter. The nine-year-old’s mother sustained injuries from the shooting.
“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.
A 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, police said. A handgun believed to have been used in the attack has been recovered near the scene.
Reporter breaks down over killing of TV journalist
Tearfully reporting on the loss of one of the TV journalists that lost their life in the Orlando shooting yesterday, a journalist from another channel said that it was “every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare”.
In a video that has since been widely shared, she says: “We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here.”
Spectrum News 13 reporter pays tribute to her lost colleague
A reporter for Spectrum News 13 urged the audience live on air to “say a prayer for our co-worker” after the Orlando shootings.
A journalist working for the news channel, who was reporting from the scene of an earlier homicide, was shot and killed by the suspected gunman while a photographer employed by the organisation is in critical conditionSpectrum News 13 has not identified the crew members, according to a story on the TV station’s website.
“This is extremely devastating for all of us. But I am proud to have such an amazing team backing all of us,” Spectrum News 13 journalist Celeste Springer said live on air.
“Please, please say a prayer tonight for our co-worker who is in critical condition. And while you’re at it, please say a prayer for every victim of gun violence.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expresses condolences over Orlando shooting
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has tweeted her condolences to the families of the victims of the Orlando shootings.
The alleged gunman had opened fire on the crew of news channel Spectrum News 13, killing a local journalist and a photographer who were employed by the organisation.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News 13 team,” she tweeted.
Earlier yesterday, deputies found a woman in her 20s shot in a vehicle around 11.17am on Hialeah Street in Orlando. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials said the alleged gunman and the woman were acquaintances.
The suspect, identified by police as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was in custody by the end of the day.
Among the other victims of the shooting were a nine-year-old girl and her mother. The latter has survived and sustained injuries, but the nine-year-old has died from injuries.
Timeline of Orlando shootings
A woman in her 20s was shot and killed on Hialeah Drive in Pine Hills around 11am on Wednesday.
“Our homicide detectives responded to that scene, conducted follow-up, collected evidence, and developed good leads on a suspect, in that case, this morning,” said Orange County deputies.
Around 4.05pm in the evening on the same day, deputies again received calls reporting two shootings on Hialeah Drive and on nearby Harrington Street.
The sheriff’s office said that on Hialeah Drive, two Spectrum News 13 journalists – a reporter and a photographer – were shot. Both were in the area covering the shooting of the 20-year-old woman.
The reporter died, while the photographer is in critical condition.
On Harrington Street, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were shot inside their home by the gunman. The nine-year-old lost her life while her mother was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Orlando shooting suspect has 'lengthy' criminal history, Sheriff says
Keith Melvin Moses, a 19-year-old identified as a suspect in the Orlando shooting that killed three, including a nine-year-old, has a “lengthy” criminal history, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
The sheriff listed out the charges against Mr Moses, including gun charges, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges.“It is unclear if [the suspect] knew if they were news media or not,” Mr Mina said.
“We’re still trying to work all of that out. That vehicle was almost exactly in the same spot as the vehicle from the homicide this morning. So it’s unclear why exactly they were targeted.”
“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mr Mina said.
“I work closely with all of you... no one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence.”
The alleged gunman knew the homicide victim from earlier in the day, according to media reports.
It’s unclear why the other victims were shot at.
Florida Sheriffs Association issues statement on shooting
The Florida Sheriffs Association has issued a statement over the Orlando shooting that led to five people being shot at the scene of an earlier homicide, leading to three deaths, including one of a local journalist.
“This is a tragic and sad day, especially for those in the Orange County community,” tweeted the association.
“Hard to put all of this into words right now, but we ask for your prayers for the impacted families and for those that are injured fighting for their lives.”
TV channel says 'terrible tragedy for Orlando community'
The death of a journalist who was among the three people shot dead at the scene of an earlier homicide in Orlando was mourned by the news channel.
Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum News 13, shared a statement on Twitter. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today,” it said.
The statement also voiced concern for a photographer employed by the news channel who was in a critical condition after the shooting.
“Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”
19-year-old suspect taken into custody
Orange County sheriff John Mina said during a news conference yesterday evening that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighbourhood.
One TV journalist and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot by the gunman around 4pm yesterday. A TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting. They were in critical condition at a local hospital.
“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mr Mina told a room full of reporters. “I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”
Mr Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.
TV journalist and girl, 9, shot dead at scene of previous homicide crime scene in Florida
Four people were shot, two of them fatally, at a homicide crime scene outside of Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, according to police.
The victims included a nine-year-old girl and an Orlando-based TV journalist who was producing a story about a woman who was found shot dead at the location in Pine Hills earlier in the day.
Gunman allegedly attacked Spectrum News 13 personnel covering crime scene
