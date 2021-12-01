Oxford school shooting – latest: Chilling classroom video emerges as parents ‘stop suspect talking to police’
Follow the latest from Oxford, Michigan
Oxford school shooting suspect used father’s gun in attack, police say
At least three students are dead and eight others are injured after a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody by the police in relation to the shooting at the Oxford High School, north of Detroit in Oakland, and a handgun was recovered.
“At 12.51pm, the first 9-1-1 call was placed about an active shooter at Oxford High School,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. “Dispatch received over 100 9-1-1 calls during the incident.”
The three students who were killed in the shooting were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hanna St Julian, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. Myre succumbed to his wounds in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital.
Chilling visuals from the shooting incident showed students running for cover and classroom doors barricaded with chairs as the suspect walked through the halls with a semi-automatic handgun.
Watch: Oxford school shooting suspect used father’s gun in attack, police say
Campaign launched to rename school stadium after 16-year-old ‘hero’ shooting victim
Tate Myre, one of the students killed in the Michigan school student was hailed as a beloved football player, who joined the varsity football team as a freshman, former teammate Drake Biggie said.
A petition was launched on Tuesday evening by Mr Biggie to rename the high school’s wildcat stadium in the 16-year-old’s honour. The campaign has already gained over 30,000 signatures.
“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations,” Mr Biggie wrote in tribute.
The Oxford school shooter knocked on doors pretending to be a sheriff to try and lure students out of classrooms, a parent has claimed.
Fox News in Detroit was told the gunman was “saying he was with the sheriff's office”, while the parent added that her son was “barricaded under a desk” during the incident.
Video footage from inside one classroom appears to show the shooter attempting to lure students out.
Our reporter Oliver Browning has the full video report below:
Oxford school shooter knocked on classroom doors impersonating police, parent claims
The Oxford school shooter knocked on doors pretending to be a sheriff to try and lure students out of classrooms, a parent has claimed.Fox News in Detroit were told the gunman was "saying he was with the sheriff's office", while the parent added that her son was "barricaded under a desk" during the incident. Video footage from inside one classroom appears to show the shooter attempting to lure students out.At least three students died and eight others were injured after a 15-year-old opened fire at the high school in Michigan.
Watch: Video purportedly shows students escaping from Oxford school shooter
The Oxford school shooter pretended to be a sheriff to try and lure students out of the classroom, a purported video from the incident shows.
“Sheriff’s office, you can come out,” the gunman appears to say, as those inside the classroom exchange glances, refusing to open the door.
“We’re not willing to take that risk right now,” one student responded, while another suggested the person on the outside of the door using the word “bro” was a “red flag”.
After the exchange, students escaped from the classroom out of a window.
Our reporter Oliver Browning has the full video report below:
Video purportedly shows students escaping from Oxford school shooter
The Oxford school shooter pretended to be a sheriff to try and lure students out of the classroom, a purported video from the incident shows."Sheriff's office, you can come out," the gunman appears to say, as those inside the classroom exchange glances, refusing to open the door."We're not willing to take that risk right now," one student responded, while another suggested the person on the outside of the door using the word "bro" was a "red flag".After the exchange, students escaped from the classroom out of a window.
14-year-old shooting victim on ventilator after shooting
Among the victims of the Oxford Michigan shooting is a 14-year-old who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and the neck. She is on a ventilator in critical condition after surgery, officials have confirmed.
Another 14-year-old male is also in a serious condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the jaw and the head. Six additional people including a female teacher were also among the injured.
Suspect not speaking to investigators, sheriff says
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said investigators were still trying to determine a motive for Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.
“The person that's got the most insight and the motive is not talking,” Bouchard said at a news conference late Tuesday night.
Bouchard said authorities were made aware of allegations circulating on social media that there had been threats of a shooting at the roughly 1,700-student school, but he said they didn’t know about the rumors until after the attack. Bouchard stressed how crucial it is for tips of the kind to be sent to authorities, while also cautioning against spreading social media rumors about the attack before a full investigation.
Suspect’s father recently bought gun used in Michigan school shooting, sheriff says
Investigating officials believe the handgun a suspected 15-year-old used to kill three people and wound eight others, was bought by his father days ago, the sheriff said.
NBC news reported that Investigators believe the 15-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, used a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun that his father bought on Friday, sheriff Michael Bouchard said
Speaking at a news conference, Michael Bouchard said: “The person that’s got the most insight of the motive is not talking.” The sheriff called the violence an “unspeakable and unforgivable event.”
Shooter tried to coax students out of hiding
The shooter at the Oxford school pretended to be a sheriff and tried to lure students, who were hiding in the classroom, a purported video from the incident showed.
The students remained huddled in the class, sitting on floor, holding each other when the shooter allegedly said it was safe to come out.
“Sheriff’s office,” the gunman said. “You can come out.”
The students in the classroom exchanged glances, but one skeptical student refused to open the door. He said: “We’re not willing to take that risk right now.”
The gunman responded something inaudible and said “bro”.
“He said bro, red flag,” one of the hiding students said.
Soon chaos ensued and students began jumping out of the window.
How the Oxford school shooting unfolded
Students at Oxford High School in Michigan had just finished lunch before 12.51pm local time when they heard the first shots ring out.
Video footage from a classroom at the time of the shooting showed that the gunman “came out of the bathroom with the weapon,” a sheriff said, but it is not known where he went next.
Aiden Page, a student at the school, said he heard two gunshots during their class and the teacher rushed to lock the room. He said she saw a bullet pierce one of the desks that he and other students had used to barricade the classroom door.
The shooter fired at least 15 to 20 gunshots before he was taken into custody, the sheriff said. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said law enforcement saw him while coming down the hall and he “put his hands up, they took a gun and they took him into custody.”
All the students were evacuated and were relocated to a nearby store to be reunited with families. The victims and injured were taken to hospitals.
About 25 agencies and close to 60 ambulances were rushed to the scene, according to John Lyman, public information officer for the Rochester Hills Fire Department.
