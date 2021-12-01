✕ Close Oxford school shooting suspect used father’s gun in attack, police say

At least three students are dead and eight others are injured after a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody by the police in relation to the shooting at the Oxford High School, north of Detroit in Oakland, and a handgun was recovered.

“At 12.51pm, the first 9-1-1 call was placed about an active shooter at Oxford High School,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. “Dispatch received over 100 9-1-1 calls during the incident.”

The three students who were killed in the shooting were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hanna St Julian, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. Myre succumbed to his wounds in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital.

Chilling visuals from the shooting incident showed students running for cover and classroom doors barricaded with chairs as the suspect walked through the halls with a semi-automatic handgun.

