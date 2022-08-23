Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s disturbed drawings pleading for death penalty revealed
The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday
The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.
Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.
Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.
Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing contributed to his actions when he embarked on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Following Mr Newnham’s testimony, the jury is excused for the day.
After a short afternoon break, direct examination of Mr Newnham concludes.
The prosecution now begins its cross-examination of the school family counsellor.
On some occasions, elementary school-aged Cruz would get into conflict with other students.
He was also something of a perfectionist with his written work and would erase and rewrite multiple times until the pencil broke.
Mr Newnham said he recalled Cruz having negative perceptions of himself and referred to himself as a “freak”. He was aware of being different from other students and felt that they judged him.
Ms Cruz did not appear to be able to handle Cruz’s tantrum when they happened and was reluctant to discipline either of her sons.
Mr Newnham says he believed she was “somewhat fearful” of them.
In one-on-one sessions with Cruz he was able to develop some rapport between them though it took longer than with most children. He says they go to the point where Cruz would make eye contact with him, which previously he would not.
In group sessions, Cruz was shy and unwilling to participate and would sit quietly.
Cruz was a “shy, somewhat fearful student” at the school Mr Newnham says.
He would shrink away from contact and would avoid eye contact.
After his adoptive father died, Lynda Cruz confided that she felt overwhelmed, frustrated, and isolated taking care of the two boys, who would often get into conflict with other children in the neighbourhood as well as adults.
“I got the impression that she didn’t utilise the support that was offered to her,” Mr Newnham told the court.
He provided advice and made recommendations for therapy and other sources of help, including in-home counselling for Cruz, and the county’s resources for people with troubled children.
With all the help offered, Ms Cruz would return with the same problems and he would give the same recommendations. Mr Newnham says he was under the impression that she did not follow through with his advice.
Mr Newnham was connected with Cruz at Coral Springs Elementary School.
He met with Mr Cruz and Mrs Cruz first to discuss their son.
Cruz was placed in a “cluster” with other students and received speech and language classes as well as counselling.
These clusters were staffed by a teacher and an assistant and at times another aide.
Witness: John Newnham
A new witness is testifying via Zoom. He is John Newnham, formerly of the Broward County Public Schools system.
He was a school family counsellor for the district from 1995 until 2021 under various titles.
In order to receive his services, a student would have to be designated as having an emotional behavioural disorder.
Ms Westerlind returns to the witness stand.
She confirms that she and Cruz speak on the phone four or five times a week as a mother who knew him from childhood. She says that she will continue to stay in touch with him no matter what the sentencing.
“I remind him that his mother loved him more than anything,” Ms Westerlind said. “Obviously, she would be very upset with him, but she would still be there for him.”
Court resumes with both sides arguing for the admissibility of a statement by Ms Westerlind before the break for lunch.
The jury is yet to be brought back in.
Before the break, Ms Westerlind said she was told by Cruz’s mother Lynda that he was sexually abused by a family friend as a teenager and she was therefore surprised to find that he had been sent to live with that family following his mother’s death.
Defence argues it is a mitigating factor and the prosecution says it is hearsay.
The judge has sided with the prosecutors.
