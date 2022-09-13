Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter mother drank more alcohol in pregnancy than expert ever seen
The defence continues to present its case
The sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed in court in Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning, following a one-week break.
Cruz, then aged 19, murdered 17 students and staff members in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.
Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.
The defence is now presenting its case, where it is seeking to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and endured a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the intervention he needed.
So far this week, his attorneys have presented testimony from experts in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) who said that Cruz was impacted by his exposure to alcohol in the womb.
Nikolas Cruz stands with Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler in the courtroom:
Dr Paul Connor is cross-examined by the prosecution about his findings that Cruz has FASD:
Dr Kenneth Jones, specialist in FASD, testifies that Cruz has alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder (ARND):
Day 23 of trial ends
Day 23 of the sentencing trial has come to an end.
Jurors will return at 9.30am on Wednesday when the defence will call its next witness.
Dr Jones says FASD causes people to commit murder
Dr Jones testified that FASD can cause people to commit murders.
Under redirect, the FASD expert was asked by the defence if fetal alcohol spectrum disorders “in and of itself cause people to commit murder”.
Dr Jones confirmed “yes”.
He said that he had come across other murderers in his career who also suffer from FASD.
FASD expert questioned about Cruz’s planning ahead of massacre
Under cross-examination, Dr Jones was asked about evidence that shows Cruz planned the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre and whether that contradicts the behaviours of someone with FASD.
Dr Jones confirmed to lead prosecutor Mike Satz that someone with ARND – the type of FASD that he believes Cruz has – struggles with planning and organisation.
“Problems with planning is something that children with that have,” he said.
Mr Satz then went on to detail the research and planning that Cruz carried out in the months leading up to the mass shooting, where he murdered 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
In August 2017, the prosecutor said that Cruz conducted internet searches for the Columbine massacre and for the white supremacist attack in Charlottesville.
That June, he also searched online for information about the San Diego massacre at a McDonald’s restaurant where 21 people were killed.
He also carried out other searches about mass shootings in Las Vegas and Montreal.
The prosecutor said that the dates were important because they were all prior to the death of Cruz’s adoptive mother Lynda in November 2017.
On 10 February 2018 – four days before the massacre and around four months after Lynda’s death – Cruz then carried out searches about mass murders in schools.
Dr Jones said that he wasn’t aware of the internet searches or the planning that Cruz had executed prior to the mass shooting.
FASD expert says he has ‘never seen’ pregnant woman abuse alcohol as much as Cruz’s mother
An expert in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) has testified that he has “never seen” a woman abuse alcohol while pregnant as much as Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother.
Dr Kenneth Jones took the witness stand on Tuesday as the defence continues to build its case that the mass murderer suffered brain damage and struggled with severe behavioural problems because of his exposure to alcohol in the womb.
Dr Jones, one of the nation’s leading FASD researchers who has a dedicated clinic for children prenatally exposed to alcohol, testified that Cruz’s biological mother drank more during her pregnancy than any woman he has ever come across in his 50-year career.
“I don’t think I have ever seen — I know I have never seen — so much alcohol consumed by a pregnant woman,” he said.
Dr Jones, who told jurors he was not being paid for his testimony, also said that he had never had so much documentation to prove a patient’s prenatal alcohol exposure.
“I have never, ever in my life seen an individual who has been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol in which there is documentation – and I think pretty darn good documentation — of alcohol exposure,” he said.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
FASD expert resumes testimony
Jurors have returned to the courtroom following the lunchtime recess.
Dr Jones is resuming testimony about his expertise on FASD and his analysis of Cruz.
What is FASD?
FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.
According to the CDC, alcohol is passed from the mother’s blood to the baby via the umbilical cord.
It is surprisingly common, occurring in up to 1 in every 20 people, according to FASD United.
The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.
Signs and symptoms include: learning disabilities, small head size, hyperactive behaviour, poor reasoning and judgment skills, difficulty in school and intellectual disability, among other things.
There are several different conditions, which have different severities.
For example, individuals with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) suffer from central nervous system (CNS) problems, minor facial features, and growth problems and are known to have trouble getting along with others.
Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial: What we’ve learned so far
The sentencing trial for mass shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed on Monday as jurors weigh whether to sentence him to life in prison or to death for carrying out one of the worst school shootings in American history.
Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.
The defence is now presenting its case, where it is seeking to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and endured a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the appropriate help he needed.
Here’s what we have learned so far in the trial:
Court takes lunchtime recess
Jurors have been excused from the courtroom for a lunchtime recess.
Testimony will resume at 2pm ET.
Once the jurors left the room, the judge heard an objection from the prosecution about some of Dr Jones’ testimony.
Dr Jones testified that people with FASD often show the following behaviours: they lack friends, are hyperactive, do unsafe things, become aggressive, are disruptive in school and have temper tantrums.
He told the court that there is a lot of stigma around FASD for both the child and the parents.
The judge told the defence to make the questions around familial stigma more specific after the lunchtime break so that the witness does not run off on a tangent.
Other drugs ‘don’t hold a candle to alcohol’ in impacting fetus
Dr Jones testified that alcohol poses a far greater danger to a fetus in the womb than all other drugs combined.
“You can take all of the illicit drugs that you can think of — heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine — you can wrap them up in a single bag and they don’t hold a candle to alcohol in terms of its effects of a developing baby,” he told the court.
Official records – including birth and adoption records – as well as testimony from other witnesses has revealed that Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard abused alcohol while she was pregnant with him.
