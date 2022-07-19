Parkland shooting - live: Jury shown more graphic videos in Nikolas Cruz death penalty sentencing trial
Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial goes before a jury
Parkland shooting survivor Christopher McKenna testifies Nikolas Cruz told him yo get out before massacre
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.
Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.
He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.
Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.
While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.
WARNING - Graphic content: Video captured by students has been played in court with audio broadcast publicly, and survivors have recounted their experiences that day.
New witness: Dara Hass
Testifying next is Dara Hass, an employee of Broward County Schools, who has worked at Marjory Stoneman Douglas since 201 as an English teacher.
The student survivors who have testified so far today were in Ms Hass’ class on 14 February 2018.
She remembers the students working on an assignment when they heard the initial gunshots. Ms Hass says it happened quickly and she initially thought it was a drill.
Students began screaming and shouting and she saw that Alex Schachter had been hit by gunfire before he could even get up from his desk.
Ms Hass recalls students doing their best to stay safe in a classroom where there was nowhere to go. She remembers the air becoming hazy and debris flying across the room and injured students.
All of a sudden it was quiet. The police came in to retrieve them and she wanted to stay with the students who were injured.
Outside she saw William Olson — who testified earlier — who was covered in blood and in shock and unsure if he was injured. Ms Hass helped him and other students who were badly injured. She recalls them all by name.
Again, Cruz has his hand on his head during her testimony.
New witness: Kheshava Mangapuran
The state’s next witness is Kheshava Mangapuram. He too was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in February 2018 and is now a student at the University of Central Florida.
He recalls not realising what the noise was when it began but then remembers getting under a table when the shooting began through the door of the classroom. He was hit in the side of the stomach.
Mr Mangapuram also saw William Olson, who testified earlier, and Alex Schachter, who died, get hit by shots coming from the doorway.
A second round of shots that he believed to be coming from a neighbouring classroom he later found out was a second attack on the room his class was trapped in.
Who were the Parkland victims?
Cruz killed 17 people on 14 February 2018, including both students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff
35-year-old teacher Scott Beigel
14-year-old student Martin Duque Anguiano
17-year-old student Nicholas Dworet
37-year-old assistant football coach Aaron Feis
14-year-old student Jaime Guttenberg
49-year-old athletic director Christopher Hixon
15-year-old student Luke Hoyer
14-year-old student Cara Loughran
14-year-old student Gina Montalto
17-year-old student Joaquin Oliver
14-year-old student Alaina Petty
18-year-old student Meadow Pollack
17-year-old student Helena Ramsay
14-year-old student Alexander Schachter
16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup
15-year-old student Peter Wang.
Charges were 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those injured.
ICYMI: What happened on day one of the trial?
Josh Marcus reports on the first day of the penalty phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the Parkland high school massacre of 2018.
Nikolas Cruz hides face as videos of Parkland massacre shown at death penalty hearing
Unanimous jury decision needed for death sentence
Former student Christopher McKenna identifies Cruz during testimony
Therapy dogs available at court for victims’ families
With so much traumatic testimony and graphic video evidence making up the state’s case against Nikolas Cruz, two therapy dogs were made available for the families of the victims of the Parkland school shooting.
Court breaks early for an extended lunch break.
The case resumes at 1pm.
New witness: Alex Dworet
The next witness is Alex Dworet. He was a student at the school on the day of the massacre and now works for Audi having attended technical college. He was in English class that day.
He heard loud noises coming from the hall and then felt something hot on the back of his head and realised he was in danger and went to the corner of the room.
Mr Dworet saw blood trickling down him and he touched the back of his head and his hand came back bloody.
He looked over and saw his friend, Alex Schacter aged 14, fatally injured and still half at his desk with blood pooling beneath him.
When police arrived, Mr Dworet was taken to an ambulance to be treated for the injury to the back of his head.
New witness: William Olson
Court resumes and a new witness takes the stand is William Olson.
He was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 2018 and was in class in the 1200 building that day and recalls hearing the shots but initially was unsure what the noise was.
Looking over at his friend Alex he sees that he is not moving. He then found himself on the floor in front of the teacher’s desk. He had been shot by Cruz but survived the attack.
Mr Olson’s parents are sitting in court and are visibly upset as their son recounts what transpired that day.
Once police arrived on the scene, Mr Olson recalls he was able to call his mother using the phone of a friend’s mother and she took him to West Boca hospital.
A photo of Olson’s wounds on his arm is shown to the jury. No questions from the defense.
The court takes a short mid-morning break.
