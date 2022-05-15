Payton Gendron, who has been charged with murder after allegedly killing 10 people in a racially motivated mass shooting at a supemarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, had previously threatened to shoot up his high school and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, an anonymous law enforcement source told The Associated Press.

In 2021, the then-17-year-old talked about commiting a shooting at Susquehanna Valley Central High School in Broome County, New York.

The threat prompted school officials to call New York state troopers, who took Mr Gendron into custody under the state’s mental health law for evaluation.

During a press conference on Sunday, Buffalo police commissioner Jospeh Gramaglia disclosed that the teen had made a “generalised threat” to the school last June, and was brought in for a mental health screening, but did not describe the extent or findings of the treatment.

The threats to the school came in comments to fellow students, The Buffalo News reported on Saturday, citing unnamed government sources.

“A school official reported that this very troubled young man had made statements indicating that he wanted to do a shooting, either at a graduation ceremony, or sometime after,” the official said.

The school threats are the latest piece of evidence suggesting Mr Gendron was enamoured with violence and white supremacist ideas.

Police say they are investigating the Buffalo shooting as both a hate crime and an instance of domestic extremism, and that they posess evidence suggesting the 18-year-old was motivated by racial hatred.

“This was pure evil,” Erie County sheriff John Garcia said on Saturday. “It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

The 18-year-old white man targeted the store, hours away from his home in Conklin, New York, because it was in a neighbourhood with a large number of Black people, according to police.

An online manifesto, believed but not officially confirmed to be written by Mr Gendron, describes racist ideas about a “great replacement” of white people and cites other mass shooters who targeted people of colour as inspiration.