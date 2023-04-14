Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The National Guard airman arrested over the Pentagon documents leaks has appeared in Massachusetts federal court in Boston for his arraignment after he was arrested for allegedly sharing hundreds of classified documents over the course of at least eight months.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was detained at his mother’s home in North Dighton, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that Airman Teixeira was arrested in connection to the “unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information,” which is a reference to the law used to prosecute the mishandling of classified information known as the Espionage Act.

On Friday, he was charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials. The airman didn’t enter a formal plea.

At 10.19am, the Massachusetts US Attorney tweeted that “Jack Teixeira detained pending detention hearing set for Wednesday, April 19”.

Airman Teixeira was taken into the courtroom in handcuffs, according to CNN. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy is overseeing the case.

There were no cameras in the courtroom, according to the BBC. Teixeira spoke silently during the hearing, answering in whispers as the judge informed him of his rights.

He entered the courtroom wearing detention centre clothing, a tan shirt and pants, in addition to a pair of hiking boots. He was shackled but his handcuffs were taken off before he took his seat.

The prosecution was represented by Nadine Pellegrini, the National Security chief at the US Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

The courtroom was full, with three people present at the bench reserved for family members. As he entered the room, the airman didn’t look at those sitting there, CNN noted. When the hearing was over, a man could be heard shouting “Love you, Jack”. While the airman didn’t look back, he replied “You too, dad”.

The FBI used Discord billing information to identify him as the suspect in the case, according to the Associated Press.

He had trained as a cyber transport systems specialist, with part of his job being the running of his unit’s communication networks, according to The New York Times.

The arrest affidavit unsealed on Friday revealed that Airman Teixeira had a top-secret clearance and that he had had access to sensitive compartmentalized information since 2021, which was needed for him to do his job as a cyber defence operations journeyman.

The filing stated that some of the images shared online “appear to depict Government Information that was used to inform senior military and civilian government officials during briefings at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia”.

The airman sent a final message to his online friends before his arrest saying that his fate was now in the hands of god.

He sounded as if he was in a moving car when he joined a call with other members of his small gaming community with whom he had shared classified information on the platform Discord.

One member of that group, going by the screen name Vahki, told The New York Times that the airman told the group, “Guys, it’s been good, I love you all”.

“I never wanted it to get like this. I prayed to God that this would never happen. And I prayed and prayed and prayed. Only God can decide what happens from now on,” he added.

Airman Teixeira was arrested on Thursday, shortly after he had been identified as being the administrator of the online group known as Thug Shaker Central, where the secret files were initially shared.

The Massachusetts National Guard member got hold of the documents and posted them in the group, according to friends speaking to The Times.

It was from that group that the documents were later shared more widely, affecting the war in Ukraine, US intelligence operations, and its relations with some allies.

Members of the group told The Times that Thug Shaker Central had begun as a space for boys and young men to hang out during the pandemic and discuss guns, share memes, some of which were racist, and play video games focused on war.

The airman, a member of the National Guard’s intelligence department, was the de facto leader of the group, with members telling the paper that he wanted to teach the younger men and boys about what real war was like.

The files were shared as far back as at least October when Airman Teixeria started posting descriptions of classified documents, according to members of the group and law enforcement officials. Hundreds of pages were later uploaded to the group, including maps of the Ukrainian battlefield and evaluations of the Russian war effort.

Members of the group said the airman, who used the name “OG” in the group, was aiming to impress and inform by sharing the information.

“Everyone respected OG,” Vahki told The Times. “He was the man, the myth. And he was the legend. Everyone respected this guy.”

He added that the airman wasn’t a whistleblower with an agenda and that the documents were never intended to be shared more widely than their group.

“This guy was a Christian, antiwar, just wanted to inform some of his friends about what’s going on,” the 17-year-old Vahki told the paper. “We have some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games, we like war games.”

The teenager admitted that he had retweeted racist memes.

“There’s no point hiding it,” he told the paper. “I’m not a good person.”

The investigative group Bellingcat was the first to report on the group being the source of the leak, and The Washington Post also reported on the group.

Between October and March, about 350 documents were shared in the group, Vahki said.

A member known as Lucca, 17, later published some of the files in a public Discord group on 2 March.

When the news started to spread of the leak, the airman started to close down his accounts.

“He was very freaked out,” Vahki told The Times. “This isn’t something like an ‘oopsie-daisy, I’m going to be reprimanded.’ This is life-in-prison type stuff.”