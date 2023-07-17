Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the Portland Metro area.

The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of Portland between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.

On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims and identified a person of interest.

The person has not been identified, and is not facing criminal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

