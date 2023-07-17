Deaths of four women are connected in Oregon as person of interest identified, authorities say
The homicides of four women in Portland have been linked to a sole person of interest
Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the Portland Metro area.
The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of Portland between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.
On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims and identified a person of interest.
The person has not been identified, and is not facing criminal charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Breaking more to come