A string of murders in the Portland, Oregon metro area that police previously said were unrelated have now been linked as authorities identified a person of interest.

Deputies in nine different police departments released a joint statement on Monday saying the deaths of four women who were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May are somehow connected.

The women have been identified as Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, and Ashely Real, 22.

Police haven’t identified the person of interest linking the deaths yet or filed any charges.

Local media sites have identified the alleged person at the center of the investigation, but this information is unconfirmed.