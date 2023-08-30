Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1693365572

Proud Boys sentencing – live: Former leader Enrique Tarrio faces record Jan 6 prison term

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Tarrio, who has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 30 August 2023 04:19
<p>File. Proud Boys leader Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on 26 September 2020</p>

File. Proud Boys leader Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on 26 September 2020

(AP)

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced later today and faces the prospect of a record prison term among the legal cases brought after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Tarrio has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases stemming from the 6 January 2021 riots, when supporters of Donald Trump attempted to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Tarrio is now among four members of the self-described “Western chauvinist” gang facing decades in prison after they were found guilty in May of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Tarrio. So far the longest sentence related to Jan 6 has been given to Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, who was convicted in another case of seditious conspiracy and received a sentence of 18 years.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors said the men “organised and directed a force of nearly 200 to attack the heart of our democracy” and “intentionally positioned themselves at the vanguard of political violence in this country.”

Recommended

1693364960

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on Proud Boys’ sentencing.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 August 2023 04:09

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in