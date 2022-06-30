✕ Close R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

R&B Singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, following a conviction in federal court last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He faced seven of his accusers today in court who gave victim impact statements recounting their experiences with the singer.

Prosecutors had called for him to receive more than 25 years behind bars in order to "protect the public" from the singer. He was convicted on nine counts last September, which included one racketeering and eight counts of Mann Act violations.

Gloria Allred, who is representing the three women who testified against R Kelly, told reporters that "no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims."

Defense attorneys representing R Kelly are hopeful that details revealing their client's own abuse as a child will move the judge to offer the singer a lighter sentence.

They had called for a sentence of 10 years or fewer, arguing that anything beyond that would be indefensible. The attorneys have claimed that the prosecution's desire to lock the 55-year-old singer up for 25 years is "tantamount to a life sentence."