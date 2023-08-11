Rachel Morin - update: Police seek potential witnesses as family plan remembrance walk on Bel Air trail
Harford County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been made aware of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the Ma & Pa trail
Rachel Morin’s mother has broken her silence as the mother-of-five’s killer remains at large.
Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm Saturday. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home and her body was found the following day.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
On Thursday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been made aware of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the trail that night. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – were urged to come forward.
Morin’s family has invited members of the community to meet on 19 August at the William Street entrance of the Ma and Pa trail. Attendees will walk to the end of the first half of the trail and back.
“We are hoping to have a “Trail of Flowers and Light” to line both sides of the trail,” Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin wrote on Facebook. “If you are able to, we ask that you bring flowers ... as we walk Rachel’s last steps.”
Morin’s family invited members of the community to meet at 11 am on 19 August at the William Street entrance of the Ma and Pa trail.
Attendees will then begin walking to the end of the first half of the trail and back.
"If you are able to, we ask that you bring flowers and a battery operated candle to lay on either side of the trail somewhere as we walk Rachel's last steps."
The group of people who had dogs with them on the trail Saturday evening may have seen something, Harford County officials said as they urged them to come forward.
Morin was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home. The mother-of-five’s body was found the next day, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The individuals who were on the Ma & Pa Trail between 6pm and 7.30pm were described as being three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has been interviewed, sheriff says
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler addressed questions about whether Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin had been interviewed.
“The answer is yes, we have,” the sheriff said, “Along with many other people who are close to Rachel.”
“That is the way an investigation is conducted,” he added.
Mr Tobin released a statement on Facebook earlier this week saying he had nothing to do with Morin’s death.
Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case.
“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Mr Gahler said.
A source close to Mr Tobin has since told The Baltimore Banner that he gave his cell phone and a DNA sample to police.
Responding to speculation in the case, Mr Tobin, 27, previously said on a Facebook post that he “would never do anything” to Morin.
A source close to Mr Tobin has since told The Baltimore Banner that he gave his cell phone and a DNA sample to police.
Authorities have not identified any suspects in the investigation.
Authorities have not identified any suspects in the investigation.
Where is The Ma and Pa Trail?
The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets its name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County.
The track was dismantled in the 1950s, and later turned into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.
It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.
According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.
In the wake of Ms Morin’s death, authorities have warned hikers to take particular care and be aware of their surroundings.
Rachel Morin’s family faced tragedy just days before the mother-of-five was killed
Ms Morin’s sister Rebekah, herself a mother of seven children, revealed on a GoFundMe page that the family had been grieving the death of their niece Lily Beth to sudden infant death syndrome just a week earlier.
“It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak.
“My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm. In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs.”
Rebekah confirmed that her sister did not have life insurance, and appealed for financial assistance to provide for her five surviving children.
Maryland police say man who claimed he saw Morin’s body was lying
Following the discovery of Morin’s body on Monday, 49-year-old Michael Gabriszeski said that his stepdaughter, who he said was a friend of Morin’s, was the first to discover the body in a tunnel near the trail before they alerted police.
On Thursday, multiple media outlets published interviews in which Mr Gabriszeski described seeing Morin’s remains in a horrifying state.
But the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has since told The Independent that Mr Gabriszeski was not even “within eyesight of the crime scene” when she was found.
A spokesperson for the law enforcement agency confirmed that Mr Gabriszeski “did not find Rachel’s body” and that he did not “view her body.”
“He has no first-hand knowledge of the crime scene,” the sheriff’s office added.
GoFundMe tops $42,000
A GoFundMe launched to help with funeral expenses for Rachel Morin has now topped $42,000.
“It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm. In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. I have made a gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place,” the GoFundMe read.
“This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.
“Once we have made the arrangements I will update with service dates and times. If you wish to donate directly please message me on Facebook.”
As of Friday morning, it had reached $42, 317.
"We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community," the post read.

"We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this."
“We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community,” the post read.
“We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”
The heartfelt letter, which was shared on Thursday in a post on the Facebook page of Rachel Morin's sister Rebekah, thanked the community for its support and announced that a Celebration of Life service and a 5K run would be held in Morin's honour thanks to the money raised.

Andrea Cavallier reports.
Andrea Cavallier reports.
The family announced they will arrange a Celebration of Life service and a 5K run in her honour