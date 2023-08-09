✕ Close Woman's body found off of popular trail believed to be missing Maryland woman

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maryland homicide detectives investigating the murder of missing mother-of-five and fitness fanatic Rachel Morin have said they have already received 90 tips from members of the public about her final movements.

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing.

On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route. Hours later, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail, which was later confirmed to be Morin.

Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announced that Morin’s case is now a homicide investigation at a press conference that evening.

The sheriff said that police currently have no suspects on their radar and, as a result, are unable to confidently reassure the public that there is no ongoing danger.

Mr Tobin has since denied any involvement in her death.

Rebekah Morin, the deceased’s sister, started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised over $39,500.