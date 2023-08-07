Rachel Morin – update: Boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’ as homicide probe is launched
Follow updates on the investigation into the homicide of Rachel Morin who vanished while heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air
A body has been found along a hiking trail in Maryland during a search for a missing mother-of-five.
Rachel Morin was last seen heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
The 37-year-old failed to return home that night and her boyfriend reported her missing.
On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route.
Hours later, at around 1pm that afternoon, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail.
Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announced at a Sunday night press conference that a homicide investigation is now under way.
While investigators believe the body belongs to Morin, they are awaiting official confirmation from the medical examiner’s office on the identity as well as cause and manner of death.
The sheriff said that police currently have no suspects on their radar and, as a result, are unable to tell the public that there is no ongoing danger.
In a Facebook post, Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin said he would “never do anything to her”.
Missing hiker found dead in Arizona
In an unrelated incident, a hiker who went missing on a trail near Phoenix was found dead after suffering from an apparent heat-related illness.
Jessica Lindstrom, 34, a mother of four who worked as a registered nurse in Oregon, was visiting family in the area last week when she vanished, friends told news outlets.
Ms Lindstrom went on a hike at the Deem Hills Recreation Area around 8.30am on Friday, Phoenix Police Department said.
Full story below:
Mother-of-four found dead on hiking trail near Phoenix
Jessica Lindstrom, 34, worked as a nurse and was in Phoenix visiting family when she went missing while hiking on Friday
Rachel Morin was found dead on a popular Maryland hiking trail. Her sister says she ‘did not go willingly’
“This was not an (accidental) death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty,” Rachel Morin’s sister Rebekah wrote on a GoFindme page to raise money for her burial and provide for her five young children.
Full story below.
Rachel Morin’s homicide probed as sister says she ‘did not go willingly’
Authorities have warned hikers that hiking trails around Bel Air may not be safe. Bevan Hurley reports
Hikers warned to stay vigilant
On Sunday, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler has said that there may still be a danger to the public, and urged anyone hiking the Ma and Pa Trail to be vigilant.
“Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County, but when we have one, I prefer when I can stand here and tell you that the suspect has been arrested or that it’s a targeted crime.
“I can’t tell you that is the case,” he said.
He urged anyone hiking trails in the area to carry a whistle toan alert device, pay attention to their surroundings, and notify family and friends of their plans.
Sheriff Gahler also pleaded with the public to call 911 immediately if they spotted anything suspicious, and come forward with any information that might be relevant to the homicide inquiry.
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’ as homicide probe launched
The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.
Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.
Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.
Full story below.
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend denies involvement as homicide probe launched
Richard Tobin reported his girlfriend missing on Saturday night
Rachel Morin’s sister says death is ‘not accidental’ and she ‘did not go willingly’
Rachel Morin’s family has described her death is “not accidental” and said the mother-of-five “did not go willingly”.
In a heartbreaking post on a GoFundMe campaign page, Morin’s sister Rebekah wrote: “It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm.
“In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place.”
She added: “This was not an (accidental) death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.”
What is The Ma and Pa Trail?
Rachel Morin was reported missing on Saturday night, and after law enforcement appealed for information to find the mother of five, a body was found on The Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.
The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets it name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Hartford County.
The track was dismantled in the 1950s, and later turned into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.
It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.
According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.
In the wake of Ms Morin’s death, authorities have warned hikers to take particular care and be aware of their surroundings.
Map of the Ma and Pa Trail
No suspects in Rachel Morin’s homicide
Investigators have no suspects on their radar over the homicide of Rachel Morin.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday night, the sheriff said that there was no suspects and that he could not reassure the public that there is no danger.
“We firmly believe this is the body of Rachel Morin. But that final determination belongs with the medical examiner and that has not happened yet,” he said.
“Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County, but when we have one, I prefer when I can stand here and tell you that the suspect has been arrested or that it’s a targeted crime. I can’t tell you that is the case.”
He added: “I’m not going to go into what, physically, they observed at the scene. But investigators believe sadly that it’s a homicide case.”
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’ as homicide probe launched
The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.
Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.
Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.
Read the full story:
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend denies involvement as homicide probe launched
Richard Tobin reported his girlfriend missing on Saturday night
Rachel Morin’s family says death is ‘not accidental’ and she ‘did not go willingly'
Rachel Morin’s family has described her death is “not accidental” and said the mother-of-five “did not go willingly”.
In a heartbreaking post on a GoFundMe campaign page, Morin’s sister Rebekah wrote: “It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm.
“In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place.”
She added: “This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.
“Once we have made the arrangements I will update with service dates and times. If you wish to donate directly please message me on Facebook.”