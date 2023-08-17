Rachel Morin update: Maryland police to provide details on potential suspect in Bel Air mother’s killing
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce a suspect nearly two weeks after Morin was killed on the Ma & Pa Trail
Authorities in Maryland have announced a press conference on Thursday to discuss updates on the investigation into Rachel Morin’s homicide.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that information about a “potential suspect” will be discussed. The updates are expected to be delivered at 7.30pm EST.
It comes nearly two weeks after the mother-of-five’s body was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home.
Her body was found the following day and her death was ruled a homicide.
Police said earlier this week that investigators had identified a group of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the trail before she was killed. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – have been contacted by law enforcement.
Local police holds press conference to discuss updates
When contacted by The Independent, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that information about a potential suspect would be discussed.