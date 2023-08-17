(Harford County Sheriff’s Office/Google)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities in Maryland have announced a press conference on Thursday to discuss updates on the investigation into Rachel Morin’s homicide.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that information about a “potential suspect” will be discussed. The updates are expected to be delivered at 7.30pm EST.

It comes nearly two weeks after the mother-of-five’s body was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home.

Her body was found the following day and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said earlier this week that investigators had identified a group of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the trail before she was killed. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – have been contacted by law enforcement.