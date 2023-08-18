Rachel Morin update: Maryland police show video of potential suspect in Bel Air mother’s killing
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says DNA evidence has provided a major lead on a suspect, two weeks after Morin was killed on the Ma & Pa Trail
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office believes it has a DNA match to the person who killed Maryland woman Rachel Morin earlier this month.
DNA found at the crime scene matches genetic material found at a home were an unknown man violently attacked a young girl in Los Angeles in March of this year, then was filmed leaving on a security camera, police said during a press conference on Thursday.
“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel William Davis said.
The break in the investigation comes nearly two weeks after Morin, a mother of five, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home.
Rachel Morin’s mother breaks silence on daughter’s killing
The mother of Rachel Morin has broken her silence with a plea for compassion as the family takes time to grieve the “sudden and tragic” loss of the 37-year-old whose body was found after she vanished while going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.
“We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community,” the post read.
“We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”
Morin was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm Saturday. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home. Morin’s body was found the following day, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Andrea Cavallier reports.
Rachel Morin’s mother breaks silence on daughter’s killing
The family announced they will arrange a Celebration of Life service and a 5K run in her honour
Man who described grisly state of Rachel Morin’s body never actually saw it, sheriff says
The Maryland man who claimed he saw the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin was not even “within eyesight of the crime scene” when she was found, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent.
Michael Gabriszeski, 49, claimed to multiple news outlets that he and his stepdaughter came across Morin’s body on Sunday when they joined the search for the missing mother-of-five, who had vanished on Saturday after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.
Mr Gabriszeski said that his stepdaughter, who he said was a friend of Morin’s, was the first to discover the body in a tunnel near the trail before they alerted police. He gave his first public comments to WMAR.
Ariana Baio and Andrea Cavallier report.
Sheriff denies man’s claim that he saw Rachel Morin’s body
Michael Gabriszeski, 49, claimed to multiple news outlets that he and his stepdaughter came across Morin’s body on Sunday
Maryland sheriff calls out ‘heinous coward’ who killed mother-of-five Rachel Morin
A sheriff in Maryland has vowed that the “heinous coward” who authorities believe killed mother-of-five Rachel Morin will be brought to justice - though investigators still have yet to identify a suspect.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler did not share many details in the Wednesday update over concern of “jeopardising the ongoing probe,” but said there was one thing he was sure of, and that “this was an intentional taking of a person’s life.”
Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on 5 August, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing.
Andrea Cavallier reports.
Sheriff calls out ‘heinous coward’ who killed Rachel Morin
Bel Air police have yet to identify a ‘solid suspect’ in the homicide case
Read one of Rachel Morin’s chilling final Facebook posts
Rachel Morin shared a post on Facebook that hinted at her possible affinity for thrill months before she was found dead along a forest trail in Maryland.
The mother-of-five was last seen around 6pm on Saturday when she allegedly went out for a run on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The 37-year-old failed to return home that night and her boyfriend reported her missing, according to Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route on Sunday morning and hours later, at around 1pm, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail.
Morin shared a post in February that read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Rachel Morin’s Facebook post before she was found dead on Maryland hiking trail
‘Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly’
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend denies role in death
The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.
Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.
Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.
Authorities launched a missing person investigation and Ms Morin’s car was found at the Williams St entrance to the trail on Sunday morning.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend denies involvement as homicide probe launched
Richard Tobin reported his girlfriend missing on Saturday night
Rachel Morin ‘did not go willingly'
Morin’s grieving sister Rebekah wrote on a GoFundMe page that her death was not accidental, and she “did not go willingly”.
Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend Richard Tobin earlier this month.
He later expressed his innocence of any part in her death.
“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” Mr Tobin wrote.
“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Maryland police confirm body found on trail is missing mom-of-five Rachel Morin
Homicide investigation launched after Rachel Morin’s body was found on the Ma and Pa Trail in Maryland on Sunday
‘If you see something that feels suspicious, take out your phone and call 911’
Rachel Morin was last seen alive leaving her home to head to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Harford County, at around 6pm on Saturday evening, 5 August, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
When the 37-year-old failed to return home that night, her boyfriend called police to report her missing.
On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found at the parking lot close to the entrance of the trail on Williams Street but there was no sign of the missing mother-of-five.
More details can be found in Rachel Sharp’s coverage of the story.
Body found in search for Maryland woman Rachel Morin who vanished on hiking trail
Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office
Maryland police find DNA and video in Rachel Morin case but still haven’t named suspect
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday they have used DNA evidence to identify a potential suspect in the murder of Maryland woman Rachel Morin earlier this month.
Colonel William Davis said DNA found at the scene of Morin’s death was analysed by state police, turning up a match with DNA found at the scene of a March home invasion in Los Angeles where a young girl was attacked.
“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel Davis said. “Based on the DNA evidence, we consider the individual in the video we received from the Los Angeles Police Department to be the person that murdered Rachel Morin on August 5.”
The individual, a shirtless man thought to be in his 20s, was recorded leaving the LA crime scene on a home security camera.
The deputy added that despite the match, police still “don’t have a clue where he could be.”
“In March he was in California, and here in August he was in Maryland,” the officer said.
Read our full story for more details.
Police have DNA matching Rachel Morin’s potential killer, but still haven’t identified him
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday they have used DNA evidence to identify a potential suspect in the murder of Maryland woman Rachel Morin earlier this month.
Colonel William Davis said DNA found at the scene of Morin’s death was analysed by state police, turning up a match with DNA found at the scene of a March home invasion in Los Angeles where a young girl was attacked.
“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel Davis said. “Based on the DNA evidence, we consider the individual in the video we received from the Los Angeles Police Department to be the person that murdered Rachel Morin on August 5.”
Harford County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Rachel Morin case
A press conference will begin shortly.
The law enforcement agency said that information about a potential suspect will be released.