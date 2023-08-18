✕ Close Man who discovered Rachel Morin's body says he 'had a feeling about those tunnels'

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office believes it has a DNA match to the person who killed Maryland woman Rachel Morin earlier this month.

DNA found at the crime scene matches genetic material found at a home were an unknown man violently attacked a young girl in Los Angeles in March of this year, then was filmed leaving on a security camera, police said during a press conference on Thursday.

“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel William Davis said.

The break in the investigation comes nearly two weeks after Morin, a mother of five, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home.