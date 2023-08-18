Rachel Morin update: Desperate hunt for mystery suspect after DNA linked to LA assault found
DNA found at the scene of Morin's murder matches the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has spoken out after Maryland Police revealed footage of the man believed to have murdered the mother-of-five.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March.
The suspect, a Hispanic male aged 20-30, was caught on a home security camera leaving the LA home. “We believe this was a person that Rachel didn’t know, potentially a random act of violence,” Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Colonel William Davis said on Thursday.
Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel William Davis said at a press conference.
Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media following the briefing to say: “I hope they found this scum of the earth, justice for Rachel.”
The break in the investigation comes nearly two weeks after Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on 5 August. Her body was found near the trail the next day.
Rachel Morin’s family echoes police, saying they think her death was caused by “ a random act of violence”
A lawyer for her family spoke to a WJZ reporter about their thoughts following the break in the case on Thursday evening.
GoFundMe surpasses $48,000
The GoFundMe for Rachel Morin, started by her sister Rebekah Morin, has surpassed $48,000, with a goal of $65,000.
Donations are flowing in by the hour—from people who say they want to give money to help support her surviving five children as well as from others who say they have been following the tragedy from afar.
“This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going,” her sister wrote in the page’s description.
“Trail of Light & Flowers”
Family of Rachel Morin are planning a walk in memory of the mother-of-five.
Writing on Facebook, the family wrote “We are hoping to have a ‘Trail of Flowers and Light’ to line both sides of the trail for our walk on the Ma & Pa Trail,” asking people to bring flowers and battery powered candles “to lay on either side of the trail somewhere as we walk Rachel’s last steps.”
The family asked the public to assemble 19 August at 11 am at the William Street entrance; the walk will begin at 11.30am.
What we know about the suspect
Investigators have described the suspect as someone who likely didn't know Rachel Morin, calling the incident "potentially a random act of violence."
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male aged 20-30, 5ft 9in tall, weighing 160 pounds with a “muscular build.”
They added that they believe he has “ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states.” His DNA has been linked to a March home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles.
The LAPD said it is working with police in Maryland after DNA discovered
The Los Angeles Police Department said it is providing information to Harford County investigators after police in Maryland announced that they discovered DNA at the scene of the crime. The DNA matched that of a suspect identified in a home invasion and assault on a child in Los Angeles in March.
The LAPD said it aims to “bring the person responsible for such a brutal and senseless murder to justice.”
Police warn community to stay vigilant as Rachel Morin suspect’s DNA found
“In the light of this new evidence, I urge our citizens to use caution while walking on our trials and through our community,” police said on Thursday. “Be alert. Walk with a friend. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by your cell phone or headphones.”
GoFundMe now topped $47,000
A GoFundMe launched to help with funeral expenses for Rachel Morin has now topped $47,000.
It reads: “It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm. In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. I have made a gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place,” the fundraising page reads.
“This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.
“Once we have made the arrangements I will update with service dates and times. If you wish to donate directly please message me on Facebook.”
PICTURED: Harford County Sheriff’s Office releases poster in search for Rachel Morin’s suspected killer
Police have ‘no clue’ where suspect is, despite finding DNA match
Maryland police say they “don’t have a clue” where the suspect in the Rachel Morin killing is, despite finding a sample of his DNA at the crime scene.
Officials say the sample matches one taken from a March home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles.
