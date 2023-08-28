✕ Close Rachel Morin: Maryland police release CCTV of suspect

Maryland police have warned that Rachel Morin’s killer could strike again as he remains at large more than two weeks on from her murder.

Harford County sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News that identifying and catching the suspect is a “top priority” amid fears that he could do “something harmful to someone else”.

“This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night,” he said.

Morin, 37, was found dead after heading off for a walk along on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on the evening of 6 August.

Last week, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced a major break in the case, revealing that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March.

“The public will not be safe until we get him in custody,” Sheriff Gahler said on Friday.