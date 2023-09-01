✕ Close Rachel Morin: Maryland police release CCTV of suspect

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman has joined the search for Rachel Morin’s killer in Maryland as detectives are tracking leads hundreds of miles away in Chicago.

Mr Chapman appeared on NewsNation this week to offer his expertise on possible clues in the surveillance video footage previously released by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office showing the man they believe is responsible for the mother-of-five’s killing in Bel Air last month.

The footage is from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, where DNA found matched DNA at the Morin crime scene.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler has said the suspect might be a serial killer. He confirmed to Law&Crime this week that detectives are now in Chicago tracking leads.

Several weeks have now passed since Morin was found dead on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air in early August. She had set off on a walk along the trail on 5 August, with the alarm raised when she didn’t return home.