Rachel Morin update: Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for killer as murder investigation extends to Chicago
DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder matches the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March
“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman has joined the search for Rachel Morin’s killer in Maryland as detectives are tracking leads hundreds of miles away in Chicago.
Mr Chapman appeared on NewsNation this week to offer his expertise on possible clues in the surveillance video footage previously released by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office showing the man they believe is responsible for the mother-of-five’s killing in Bel Air last month.
The footage is from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, where DNA found matched DNA at the Morin crime scene.
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler has said the suspect might be a serial killer. He confirmed to Law&Crime this week that detectives are now in Chicago tracking leads.
Several weeks have now passed since Morin was found dead on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air in early August. She had set off on a walk along the trail on 5 August, with the alarm raised when she didn’t return home.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins search for Rachel Morin’s killer
“Dog the Bounty Hunter” is calling on “Bounty Nation” to help find Rachel Morin’s killer.
Duane Chapman appeared on NewsNation this week to offer his expertise on possible clues in the surveillance video footage previously released by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office showing the man they believe is responsible for the mother-of-five’s killing in Bel Air last month.
The footage is from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, where DNA found later matched DNA discovered at the scene of Morin’s murder in Maryland.
Mr Chapman zeroed in on the suspect’s necklace which appeared to be tight and one he wears often. He also speculated that his haircut could be military issued.
He then pointed out what looked like a cell phone and wondered how much information could be found out from nearby cell towers.
Mr Chapman first shared the video Tuesday on his Instagram.
“Hey Bounty Nation I need you guys to do what you do best and help me identify this suspect!!” he posted. “Rachel Morin was brutally murdered by who investigators believe is a serial killer.”
The footage shows a shirtless man leaving the house in the darkness carrying clothes in his arms.
The sheriff’s office said: “The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’ 09’’ 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of hispanic descent.”
“This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed. This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states.”
Children of Rachel Morin are sad, angry and ‘don’t really understand’
Rebekah Morin, the sister of slain mother-of-five Rachel Morin, told “Banfield” Monday night that the children are sad, angry and “don’t really understand.”
She said the children know their mother is gone, but that they do not know the details of her murder.
“We plan on keeping it like that until they’re old enough to understand,” she added.
“They really love their mother. They pray for her to come back. It’s been really hard on all of them,” Rebekah said.
She added that the children are with their fathers and are being well taken care of.
The family’s one hope right now, she said, is just for the killer to be caught.
Rachel Morin’s sister warns ‘this guy is gonna do it again’
Rebekah Morin appeared on NewsNation Monday night where she told Ashley Banfield that she doesn’t understand why someone hasn’t come forward to identify the suspect in her sister Rachel Morin’s murder.
“Like the sheriff said, this guy is gonna do it again,” she warned.
“It could be your sister, your mother, your daughter. I’m really hoping that somebody comes forward soon. Somebody is brave enough to do what’s right.”
She went on to say that she doesn’t understand why no one has come forward.
“To me it’s obvious somebody recognizes this guy,” she said. “They have to. If this was somebody I knew, I would know who it was.”
Rachel Morin’s mother describes her ‘unbearable’ pain after daughter’s body was found
Rachel Morin’s heartbroken mother shared what she felt when she found out her daughter’s body had been found.
“The pain was so unbearable,” Patty Morin said as she choked back tears.
The family held a public Celebration of Life on Sunday in Baltimore to remember the 37-year-old who was found dead on 6 August along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. She had last been seen on 4 August.
“The first thing you think of as a mom is, I wish I could be there. I’m 500 miles away. I wish I could be there. I wish I could find her. She’s probably scared. I wish I could hold her,” Patty Morin said.
Morin’s killer has still not been found, but the Harford County Sheriff’s Office recently released video of a suspect, whose DNA was found at the scene.
Earlier this month, hundreds of people walked the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air to remember Morin.
“I can’t be there to hold my baby and to comfort her, but I know that the God that we believe in, and the God that Rachel believed in, was there holding her and comforting her and he never left her,” her mother said Sunday.
The reward for information has since increased to $10,000.
Rachel Morin killer ‘not going to stop’ unless arrested, police say as new clues dry up
“He still poses a threat wherever he’s laying his head and we need to get him off the street,” Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told NewsNation on Friday.
“The public will not be safe until we get him in custody.”
On 17 August, the sheriff’s office announced it used DNA evidence collected at the scene of Morin’s 5 August homicide to identify a potential suspect.
The genetic material matched a sample found at the scene of a March home invasion in Los Angeles where a young girl was attacked.
“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Harford County police colonel William Davis said during a press conference announcing the discovery. “Based on the DNA evidence, we consider the individual in the video we received from the Los Angeles Police Department to be the person that murdered Rachel Morin on August 5.”
More details in our full story.
Rachel Morin killer ‘not going to stop’ unless arrested, police say as new clues slow
Police say suspect could be out of country by now
Maryland police still struggling to find suspect in Rachel Morin case
Maryland police say they have few new clues about the identity of who killed Rachel Morin, a mother of five from Bel Air, after announcing last week they found a DNA sample matching the unidentified man they believe to be the murderer.
“He still poses a threat wherever he’s laying his head and we need to get him off the street,” Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told NewsNation on Friday.
“The public will not be safe until we get him in custody.”
Harford County Police offers $10,000 reward for information about suspect
The law enforcement department investigating Rachel Morin’s case has announced a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the brutal murder.
The suspect was captured was linked to a burglary in Los Angeles earlier this year. Footage from that incident suggests that the suspect is 5’09’’ and weighs around 160 pounds.
The man is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.
Police warn Rachel Morin killer will strike again after weeks on the run
Maryland law enforcement officials are worried that the suspect on the run in the Rachel Morin murder case could do “something harmful to someone else”.
Harford County sheriff Jeff Gahler said the accused has no regard for the sanctity of human life and his identification remains a “top priority” for the police.
“This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night,” sheriff Gahler told Fox News.
Read more...
Police warn Rachel Morin killer will strike again after weeks on the run
Police officials say suspect remains ‘threat’ to community until arrested
Maryland police plan to offer reward to help catch killer
Maryland police are planning to offer a reward to help catch Rachel Morin’s killer who remains at large more than two weeks on from her murder.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office told FOX45 News on Monday that the department was working with metro crime stoppers to come up with a reward.
It is not clear how much the reward would be.
Childhood friend of Rachel Morin gives touching social media tribute
Esther Limoges Burke, one of Morin’s childhood best friends, said that the pair drifted in adulthood. “I don’t regret much in life but I do regret not making more of an effort to keep in touch,” she wrote.