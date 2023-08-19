Rachel Morin suspect linked to LA assault on child as murdered hiker’s family speaks out - live updates
DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder matches the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has spoken out after Maryland Police revealed footage of the man believed to have murdered the mother-of-five.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March.
The suspect, a Hispanic male aged 20-30, was caught on a home security camera leaving the LA home. “We believe this was a person that Rachel didn’t know, potentially a random act of violence,” Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Colonel William Davis said on Thursday.
Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel William Davis said at a press conference.
Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media following the briefing to say: “I hope they found this scum of the earth, justice for Rachel.”
The break in the investigation comes nearly two weeks after Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on 5 August. Her body was found near the trail the next day.
What is the Ma and Pa trail, where Morin was heading?
The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets it name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County. Although the track was dismantled in the 1950s, it later transformed into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.
It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.
According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.
Rachel Morin’s family is hosting a walk in her honor on Saturday along the trail.
A little about Bel Air, Maryland
Bel Air, the county seat of Harford County, is a town of about 10,000 residents located 30 miles (48kms) north of Baltimore, near the state border with Pennsylvania.
The area has many popular hiking trails, and authorities warned hikers to be on high alert as they continued to investigate Ms Morin’s death.
The sheriff previously said, “Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County,” but he warned locals to be vigilant in the wake of Morin’s death.
A timeline of the case
Saturday, 5 August:
6pm – Rachel Morin is last seen heading out to run on the Ma & Pa Trail in northern Maryland.
11.23pm – The boyfriend of Rachel reports her missing after she does not return home.
Police begin searching for Rachel on the trail and surrounding areas.
Sunday, 6 August:
1pm – Body of female victim located off of the Ma & Pa Trail is reported to police.
Monday, 7 August:
Police confirm the body found on the rail is Rachel Morin.
Thursday, 17 August:
Investigators announce a break in the case: DNA found at the crime scene matched that of DNA found in Los Angeles, connected to a break-in and assault of a child back in March.
Morin’s haunting social media post months before she was found
Rachel Morin shared a post in February that suggested she sought thrilling experiences, read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”
The post has since been taken down from Facebook.
Rachel’s sister posts photos of the mother-of-five on Facebook in her memory
Rebekah Morin keeps changing her social media platform’s profile photos to images of her late sister.
Rebekah Morin organized a GoFundMe page to fund Rachel’s funeral, writing “she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.”
Harford Sheriff’s Office has asked for help from the public in identifying the suspect
Recap: who was Rachel Morin?
Rachel Morin, 37 was one of five siblings. She was originally from Dover, New Hampshire, and was a long-term resident of Bel Air, Maryland. She was a mother to five children.
On social media, Rachel Morin posted touching photos with her children, selfies at the gym and spending time with friends.
“Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious,” Morin’s best friend Claudia Brown wrote in a Facebook post after her death. “Her faith was so strong,” she added.
Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.
Ms Morin had worked as a model, and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.
Her new boyfriend, Richard Tobin, described her as the “sweetest , kindest , and a very special women” on Facebook. According to the social media platform, the couple became official on 1 August.
The LA case that links the suspect to Rachel Morin’s death
According to the a Baltimore Banner reporter, the Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was involved in a 26 March 26 break-in and assault of a young child in South Los Angeles; the assault was not of a sexual nature, but investigators don’t want to disclose “any more details about what occurred in the house at this time.”
What locals are saying
A Harford County resident told WBAL-TV11:“It’s mind blowing. It’s so close to home. I lived in the city for a long time, so I’m used to watching my surroundings and whatnot. But up here, you’re walking the trail. That’s the last thing on your mind.”
Police previously told locals to stay vigilant in the wake of Morin’s death.
“In the light of this new evidence, I urge our citizens to use caution while walking on our trials and through our community,” police said on Thursday. “Be alert. Walk with a friend. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by your cell phone or headphones.”
Locals have been posting tributes to the late mother-of-five
Rachel Morin’s best friend, Claudia Brown, has been documenting the tributes to the 37-year-old, which have been posted along the Ma and Pa trail.