Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has spoken out after Maryland Police revealed footage of the man believed to have murdered the mother-of-five.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March.

The suspect, a Hispanic male aged 20-30, was caught on a home security camera leaving the LA home. “We believe this was a person that Rachel didn’t know, potentially a random act of violence,” Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Colonel William Davis said on Thursday.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel William Davis said at a press conference.

On Saturday, hundreds of people in the local community joined a remembrance walk to honour Morin’s life. Her sister Rebekah organised the vigil to walk “Rachel’s last steps” on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, where Morin was found dead on 6 August.