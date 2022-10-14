Jump to content

Raleigh mass shooting: Off-duty police officer among several killed by gunman, reports say

Police say that violence broke out in northeastern Raleigh

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 14 October 2022 01:47

Police respond to reports of active shooter in Raleigh, NC

An off-duty police officer was among several people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina, according to reports.

The city of Knightdale tweeted that the suspect had been arrested after a three-hour manhunt, while Raleigh Police tweeted that no suspect was yet in custody following the violent incident on Thursday evening.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, according to an ABC News affiliate. Police have not released any information on the suspect or suspects.

Raleigh city council member Corey Branch told ABC11 that two police officers in total had been shot in the incident. The condition of the second officer is unknown.

“The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes,” tweeted Raleigh Police.

An eyewitness told WRAL that he saw the gunman and heard gunshots in the neighbourhood.

“I heard two gunshots, and they were really loud so I knew something was close by and then I heard three other gunshots,” the witness told the station.

“I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long-barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage.”

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that he has spoken with Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”

WakeMed Health and Hospitals system told CNN that it was treating four victims at its trauma centre. No update has been given on their conditions.

