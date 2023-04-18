✕ Close Ralph Yarl: Teenager 'shot by homeowner' after going to wrong house to pick up siblings

Police in Kansas City have released a mugshot of the 84-year-old white man who was charged on Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.

Police say Andrew Lester twice shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she “do[es] recognise the racial components of this case”, while prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson also told a news conference there was a “racial component” to the shooting.

But nothing in the charging documents says the shooting was racially motivated, Mr Thompson clarified.

The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders – including President Joe Biden – demanded justice.

Some, including lawyers for Yarl, pressed the racial dimension of the case.

Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen have joined in the outrage, speaking out about the case on social media. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has now topped $1m.