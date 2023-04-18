Ralph Yarl shooting – update: Mugshot of suspect Andrew Lester shared as police say ‘racial component’ to case
Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen have joined in the outrage over the shooting of Black 16-year-old Ralph Yarl
Police in Kansas City have released a mugshot of the 84-year-old white man who was charged on Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.
Police say Andrew Lester twice shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she “do[es] recognise the racial components of this case”, while prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson also told a news conference there was a “racial component” to the shooting.
But nothing in the charging documents says the shooting was racially motivated, Mr Thompson clarified.
The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders – including President Joe Biden – demanded justice.
Some, including lawyers for Yarl, pressed the racial dimension of the case.
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen have joined in the outrage, speaking out about the case on social media. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has now topped $1m.
PICTURED: Ralph Yarl lies in hospital bed after shooting
A harrowing photo shows Ralph Yarl lying in his hospital bed after he was shot twice by a white homeowner.
Police releases mugshot of 84-year-old suspect
Police in Kansas City have released a mugshot of the 84-year-old white man who was charged Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.
Andrew Lester was charged with first-degree assault, which could bring a sentence of life in prison, and armed criminal action for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10pm last Thursday, the prosecutor said.
“I can tell you there was a racial component to the case,” Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson told a news conference, without providing further details.
What do Missouri’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws allow?
Investigators originally said they were considering whether the suspect who shot Ralph Yarl could be protected by "Stand Your Ground" laws. So what do Missouri's laws actually say?
Stand Your Ground is a legal doctrine that allows people to use deadly force to defend themselves from apparent threats, without having any legal duty to try retreating first.
By contrast, some US states and English common law – from which much US law derives – do not permit the use of deadly force in self-defence if a jury finds that you could have safely retreated from the situation.
In 2016, Missouri Republicans expanded its Stand Your Ground rules to cover not just a defendant's home or car but any place where they have a legal right to be.
Since then, research has found that states that implemented such laws saw their homicide rates increase by between 16 and 34 per cent.
Nevertheless, defendants charged with a crime do have to prove that they acted in self-defence. That means they must convince a jury that they reasonably believed that the force they used was necessary to prevent violence against them.
"You can’t just shoot people who come to your door," Missouri criminal defence lawyer Kevin Jamison told The Kansas City Star.
An attempt by some Missouri Republicans to replace the "reasonable person" test with a default presumption of reasonableness, shifting the burden of proof from defendants to prosecutors, was shot down in 2022 after opposition from law enforcement officials.
'Missouri Republicans have established a culture of fear'
Missouri legislators have accused the state's ruling Republicans of creating a "culture of fear" through lax gun regulations.
Crystal Quade, leader of the Democratic minority in the Missouri House of Representatives, said in a statement on Monday that Ralph Yarl was merely one more victim of "dangerous gun laws that get Missourians killed every day".
Ms Quade said: “Missouri Republicans’ extreme gun laws have established a culture of fear. Fear that turns neighbours against each other and causes people to see every situation as us versus them or black versus white.
"This division makes Missourians less safe and less free, and too often, Black lives suffer the most from this fear-driven, shoot-first culture."
St Louis representative Marlene Terry, a Democrat who chairs the state legislature's Black caucus, said the state's "Stand Your Ground" laws "breed a society of violence and fear while providing cover for those who harm, maim and kill others".
The GOP controls Missouri's governorship and both houses of its legislature, as well as the office of attorney general and secretary of state.