Ralph Yarl – update: Andrew Lester’s family ‘disgusted’ by shooting as stand your ground laws in spotlight
Ralph Yarl’s recovery continues at home in Kansas City while a GoFundMe to help pay his medical bills has now topped $3.4m
Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen
The family of suspected shooter Andrew Lester have said they are “disgusted” by the 84-year-old’s shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.
Mr Lester’s grandson Klint Ludwig told CNN that “myself and my family stand with Ralph Yarl and seeking justice”.
“This is a horrible tragedy, it never should have happened,” he said.
Mr Ludwig also revealed details about his grandfather’s “racist comments” and interest in “QAnon-level conspiracy theories” prior to the 13 April shooting.
The 84-year-old is accused of shooting Ralph, 16, twice through the glass screen door of his home in Kansas City, Missouri, when the Black teenager accidentally called at the wrong home to pick up his brothers.
Ralph’s recovery is still ongoing, with attorney Lee Merritt sharing a photo of him back at home following his release from hospital.
Meanwhile, Mr Lester appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to two felonies.
The shooting has led to protests and an outpouring of support for Ralph from celebrities and donors to a GoFundMe campaign, as the incident casts a renewed spotlight on America’s “stand your ground” laws and whether they help to fuel random shootings and racism.
Common mistakes, uncommon reactions in 3 separate shootings
In the span of six days, four young people across the US have been shot — one fatally — for making one of the most ordinary and unavoidable mistakes in everyday life: showing up at the wrong place.
A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders outside a Texas supermarket early Tuesday after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own.
A group looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York arrived in the wrong driveway only for one of them to be shot to death Saturday night, authorities said.
In Missouri last Thursday, a Kansas City teen was shot twice after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers, raising questions about the state’s “stand your ground law” and heightening racial tensions.
A brief glance of each shooting and the ensuing criminal investigations in Missouri, New York and Texas:
Key questions remain unanswered in Ralph Yarl shooting
As Ralph Yarl begins a long road to recovery and Andrew Lester faces the possibility of a life sentence on felony charges, Io Dodds explains what we still don’t know about the shooting.
WATCH: Celebrities who are demanding justice for Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl’s mom says teen can’t stop crying after shooting: ‘He’s replaying the situation over and over’
Ralph Yarl’s mother has spoken out to reveal that the Black teenager can’t stop crying as he recovers from his injuries after being shot in the head by an 84-year-old white homeowner.
Cleo Nagbe told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King on Tuesday that the 16-year-old is now left replaying Thursday’s attack “over and over again”.
“You can see that he is just replaying the situation over and over again. And that just doesn’t stop my tears either, because when you see your kid just sits there and constantly he just – tears are just rolling from both sides of his eyes, there’s nothing you can say to him,” she said.
She said that her son is able to communicate “when he feels like it” but he mostly “just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes”.
Ralph Yarl’s mom says teen is ‘replaying shooting over and over’
Cleo Nagbe revealed that the bullet was lodged in Ralph’s head for a staggering 12 hours after Andrew Lester, 84, shot him twice
Ralph Yarl ‘completely humbled’ by support, says lawyer
Ralph Yarl’s lawyer Lee Merrit said the teen is “completely humbled” by the outpouring of support.“He says, ‘I don’t know why everyone’s making a big deal out of me’,” Mr Merritt said.
“You know, it’s just me, right? It’s not like the president was shot.”Eliana Brannlund said it has been rough not having her friend and fellow band member around at Staley High School.
“He always brought a lot of positivity and smiles to our band class as well as our rehearsals outside of school,” Brannlund said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“I hope people are able to hear about who Ralph is as a person and understand that he is loving, kind and sweet.”
Ralph was shot at about 10pm last Thursday after his mother asked him to pick up his twin brothers at a home on 115th Terrace, Police Chief Stacey Graves has said.
Shot at point-blank range in the head, he miraculously survived the bullet. Only about 10 to 15 per cent of people who are shot in the head survive, said Dr Christopher Kang, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Can a doorbell ring justify a 'stand your ground' shooting?
Andrew Lester had already gone to bed when the doorbell rang a little before 10pm. He got up, grabbed a gun and went to check it out.
Seeing a Black male appearing to pull the handle of the front door, police say the 84-year-old white man opened fire. No questions asked.
Mr Lester told police he believed someone was attempting to break into his house.
That belief — though wrong — could become a defense as Mr Lester faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, an honor student who went to the wrong Kansas City address while attempting to pick up his younger siblings.
The case, which has stirred outrage across the country, could shine a light on one of the most common self-defense policies in the US — the right to protect yourself in your home. Most states have some version of a “castle doctrine,” either by law or court precedent, that says residents don’t have to retreat when threatened in their homes but instead can respond with physical force.
Can a doorbell ring justify a 'stand your ground' shooting?
A Missouri law allowing people to defend themselves in their homes could come into play in the shooting of a Black 16-year-old in Kansas City
ICYMI: Girl, 6, and parents shot after basketball rolls into neighbour’s garden
Authorities say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in North Carolina.
Girl, 6, and parents shot after basketball rolls into neighbours garden
Authorities say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in North Carolina
Ralph Yarl: Ex-wife says she ‘isn’t shocked’ by ‘scary’ Andrew Lester shooting
Andrew Lester’s ex-wife has broken her silence to reveal why she isn’t surprised that the white homeowner shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl last week.
Mary Clayton, who was married to Mr Lester when she was young and had three children with him, told The New York Times she “was always scared of” her former husband.
During their 14-year marriage, she said he had anger issues and would smash up items around their home.
She called the police at least once over his rages but she said that nothing was done about it and she was told Mr Lester could do what he wanted in his home.
“I was always scared of him,” she said, adding of the shooting: “It doesn’t surprise me, what happened.”
Andrew Lester’s ex-wife says she ‘isn’t shocked’ by Ralph Yarl shooting
Mary Clayton says she ‘was always scared of’ her former husband Andrew Lester
Andrew Lester had ‘crazy’ Fauci conspiracy theory, grandson says
One of the grandsons of the man accused of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl said his grandfather believed in a “crazy” conspiracy theory involving US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.
Klint Ludwig, one of Mr Lester’s grandsons, said he was estranged from his grandfather as he had embraced right-wing conspiracy theories.
Man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl had ‘crazy’ Fauci conspiracy theory, grandson says
One of Andrew Lester’s grandsons claims grandfather embraced right-wing conspiracy theories
What we know about white homeowner charged with shooting Ralph Yarl
Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot by a white homeowner after he accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address while going to collect his brothers.
The 16-year-old accidental visit to Andrew Lester’s home in the Northland suburb of Kansas City quickly turned violent and the high school student was left hospitalised with serious injuries.
Instead of going to a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his brothers, he mistakenly went to Northeast 115th Street, police said.
Now prosecutors have brought charges against the homeowner.
Here is everything we know about the suspect:
What we know about white homeowner charged with shooting Ralph Yarl
Who is Andrew Lester?