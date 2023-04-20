Ralph Yarl - live: Andrew Lester pleads not guilty in court as shooting investigated as a hate crime
Ralph is back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head
Andrew Lester pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action as he made his first appearance over the shooting of Ralph Yarl on Wednesday in Clay County Court.
Following the hearing Lee Merritt, the lawyer for Ralph Yarl’s family, told reporters that the shooting was now being probed by the Justice Department as a hate crime.
“Before I even made it to Kansas City, we reached out to the Department of Justice, myself and my co-counsel Ben Crump, we have some longstanding relationships there,” Mr Merritt said, according to KCUR.
Earlier, a new photo captured Black teenager Ralph Yarl back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head and arm by white homeowner Andrew Lester, when the teen accidentally got the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.
Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney representing the family, posted a photo on Twitter of himself with the 16-year-old.
“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering! How the bullet in his head did not cause more extensive damage is truly a miracle. To God be the glory!” wrote Mr Merritt.
The 84-year old man who shot Ralph Yarl when the Black teenager went to his door by mistake pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a case that has shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America.
Andrew Lester walked into the courtroom with a cane and spoke quietly during Wednesday’s hearing, his first public appearance since last week’s shooting. Authorities say he shot Yarl, a 16-year-old honor student, first in the head, then in the arm after Yarl came to his door because he had confused the address with the home where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.
The case is among three in recent days involving young people who were shot after mistakenly showing up in the wrong places.
A 20-year-old woman was killed in upstate New York when the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway. In Texas, two cheerleaders were shot after one of them mistakenly got into a car thinking it was hers.
Experts slam ‘appalling’ length of time it took to arrest suspect
Gwen Grant, head of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, condemned the length of time it took to bring the suspect into custody.
“It is appalling and flat-out unacceptable that the shooter remains free. It is extremely difficult to understand why a statement from the victim is required to detain the assailant,” she said.
A KCPD spokesperson told The Kansas City Star that this was only a “cursory” interview, not a formal statement, which would need to be done “away from medical personnel”.
The decision to release Andrew Lester hours after the shooting was a key spark for protests throughout Kansas City over the weekend, and the fact that he was not immediately arrested on Monday 17 April when the charges were announced provoked further outrage.
“This shows that we are less important and that equal justice in the process is not a reality for us,” said Reverend Vernon P Howard, president of the Kansas City branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “The law enforcement agency responsible for the arrest is failing, which starts at the top.”
Neighbour describes helping Ralph Yarl after shooting
The woman, who only wanted to be called Jodi, told KMBC, that she called 911 when the teenager knocked on her doing after being shot.
“I was supposed to pick up my little brothers from their friend’s house. And I went and knocked on the door and the man came to the door with a gun and shot me in the head,” Jodi said Ralph told her.
“He was very alert,” Jodi told the news station.
The woman, who says she is a medical professional, Jodi, got her son to grab towels to support Ralph’s head and put pressure on his wounds.
“Nobody should go through this. That was somebody’s child’s blood I cleaned off the front door,” Jodi said.
And she added: “He’s a very strong, brilliant child that has so much going for him and his future. And this is just sad.”
What we know about the shooting of Ralph Yarl
Black teenager went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house, accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address and was shot twice by a white homeowner.
Now, protesters, celebrities and civil rights figures are demanding justice.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the case:
Over in New York...
The boyfriend of Kaylin Gillis has spoken out about the final moments before she was shot and killed after they pulled into the wrong driveway.
The 20-year-old was killed in New York on Saturday when the couple entered the wrong driveway while searching for a party. The boyfriend, Blake Walsh, 19, told NBC News that his life has been destroyed.
The teenager from Cambridge, New York, told the network that he was driving the car with his girlfriend and two other passengers in the Ford Explorer searching for the party when two bullets flew in their direction, with one striking Ms Gillis.
She was fatally shot when they were exiting the driveway in Hebron, about 50 miles north of Albany.
Read the full story:
Andrew Lester is right-wing Fauci conspiracy theorist, says grandson
The grandson of 84-year-old Andrew Lester says they became estranged over his right-wing conspiracy theories about Dr Anthony Fauci and disparaging remarks he made about Black and gay people.
Klint Ludwig told The New York Times that his grandfather shared a conspiracy theory involving the infectious disease expert at a family gathering during the Covid pandemic.
“I was like, ‘Man, this sounds crazy,’” said 28-year-old Mr Ludwig. “I told him it was ridiculous.”
Mr Ludwig, who lives in a suburb of Kansas City, told the newspaper that his grandfather was capable of making remarks that he considered disparaging about Black people, gay people and immigrants.
Will Andrew Lester try to claim self-defence?
Legal experts believe Andrew Lester’s lawyers will claim self-defence under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows for using deadly force if a person is in fear for their life.
Missouri is among roughly 30 states with such statutes.
Robert Spitzer, a professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York, Cortland, whose research focuses on gun policy and politics, said the Missouri law provides “wide latitude for people to use lethal force.”
St Louis defence attorney Nina McDonnell agreed. She said prosecutors have a strong case but that the Stand Your Ground law defence is a “huge hurdle” to overcome.
“The defendant was in his house and has expressed that he was in fear,” McDonnell said.
Ralph Yarl had no reason to think he was in danger when he approached the house where believed his younger brothers were waiting for him to pick them up, his family say.
“He got a couple of bullets inside his body, instead of a couple of twins coming out and giving him a hug,” Ralph’s mother Cleo Nagbe said in her first interview after the shooting.
Prosecutors have charged Andrew Lester, 85, with shooting Ralph twice on the evening of 13 April when the 16-year-old accidentally mixed up the older man’s address with that of his brothers’ friends.
Although Ralph survived and is reportedly in good spirits, the shooting sparked protests in Kansas City and condemnation across the country, with activists and civil rights lawyers describing it as part of a pattern of white Americans using deadly force against unarmed Black people based on exaggerated and unreasonable ideas of danger.
Yet many questions remain over exactly what happened, not just on the night of the shooting but in the three days that followed without any charges being announced against Ralph’s assailant.
Here are some of the questions that still need answering:
Why have hate crime charges not been filed?
On Monday afternoon, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson finally announced that Mr Lester had been charged with two felonies: assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, and armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years.
However, more than 20 hours passed before Mr Lester was taken into custody.
He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday before being released again less than two hours later after posting $200,000 bond.
Under the conditions of his release, he is not allowed to possess weapons of any type or have any contact with Ralph or his family.
He is due to appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday.
Ralph’s attorneys have questioned why the suspect has not been charged with attempted murder.
While Mr Merritt said the family is happy that two felony charges have been brought, he has questions as to why Mr Lester has not been charged with attempted murder.
He told CBS Mornings that, while Mr Lester’s age may be a factor in the case, the “current and former president of the United States is about that age”. “He made a conscious decision to shoot a 16-year-old boy,” he said.
He added that the case should qualify as a hate crime.
“Ralph Yarl was shot because he was armed with nothing but other than his Black skin,” he said.
When asked if Mr Lester could also be charged with a hate crime, the prosecutor said on Monday that it would not be possible under state law.
In Missouri, a hate crime is a lower level of felony and to add the charge would amount to double jeopardy, he said.