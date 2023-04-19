✕ Close Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new photo has captured Black teenager Ralph Yarl back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head and arm by white homeowner Andrew Lester.

Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney representing the family, posted a photo on Twitter of himself with the 16-year-old.

“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering! How the bullet in his head did not cause more extensive damage is truly a miracle. To God be the glory!” wrote Mr Merritt.

Police say Ralph, 16, went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on the night of 13 April.

The teen accidentally got the wrong house and Mr Lester allegedly shot him twice through a glass screen door.

Mr Lester, 84, is scheduled to appear in court in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon on two felony charges.

He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after he was charged – only to be released on bond less than two hours later.

The shooting came just two days before Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot in a driveway in New York by a homeowner after taking a wrong turn.