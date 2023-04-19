Ralph Yarl shooting - live: Andrew Lester faces Kansas City court as Black teen pictured recovering at home
GoFundMe to help Ralph Yarl with medical costs has now topped $3.1m after he was shot by 84-year-old Andrew Lester
A new photo has captured Black teenager Ralph Yarl back home recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the head and arm by white homeowner Andrew Lester.
Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney representing the family, posted a photo on Twitter of himself with the 16-year-old.
“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering! How the bullet in his head did not cause more extensive damage is truly a miracle. To God be the glory!” wrote Mr Merritt.
Police say Ralph, 16, went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on the night of 13 April.
The teen accidentally got the wrong house and Mr Lester allegedly shot him twice through a glass screen door.
Mr Lester, 84, is scheduled to appear in court in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon on two felony charges.
He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after he was charged – only to be released on bond less than two hours later.
The shooting came just two days before Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot in a driveway in New York by a homeowner after taking a wrong turn.
Ralph Yarl GoFundMe tops $3.2m
As of 2pm ET, the GoFundMe organised to support the family of Ralph Yarl has raised more than $3.261m.
Experts slam ‘appalling’ length of time it took to arrest suspect
Gwen Grant, head of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, condemned the length of time it took to bring the suspect into custody.
“It is appalling and flat-out unacceptable that the shooter remains free. It is extremely difficult to understand why a statement from the victim is required to detain the assailant,” she said.
A KCPD spokesperson told The Kansas City Star that this was only a “cursory” interview, not a formal statement, which would need to be done “away from medical personnel”.
The decision to release Andrew Lester hours after the shooting was a key spark for protests throughout Kansas City over the weekend, and the fact that he was not immediately arrested on Monday 17 April when the charges were announced provoked further outrage.
“This shows that we are less important and that equal justice in the process is not a reality for us,” said Reverend Vernon P Howard, president of the Kansas City branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “The law enforcement agency responsible for the arrest is failing, which starts at the top.”
Why did it take so long to charge and arrest Andrew Lester?
We still don’t really know. Andrew Lester gave himself up to the police on Tuesday 18 April, and was released that evening on bail after paying a $200,000 bond.
In fact, Mr Lester had already been taken into custody on the night of the shooting five days earlier, after police reportedly found him standing inside his house behind the shattered glass storm door.
But according to arrest logs and media reports, he was held for less than two hours before being released by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).
That raised alarm bells for civil rights activists, given that police officers across the US have frequently justified fatal shootings of unarmed and often Black citizens by claiming, however questionably, that they believed they were at imminent risk of violence.
“We’re frustrated with law enforcement and their failure to take responsibility for the denial of this family’s due process. No one has owned up to it,” Mr Merritt said. “This 16-year-old unarmed boy didn’t actually pose a threat. But far too often in America, his skin alone is his weapon.”
Police and prosecutors have since claimed that they released Mr Lester that night because they could not hold him longer than 24 hours without charging him, and that they did not charge him because officers needed to get a victim statement from Ralph, who was still in hospital in critical condition.
Ralph’s lawyers have contested that, saying that he actually gave an interview to investigators from his hospital bed on Friday – within the 24-hour limit.
“There is no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening, and defenceless teenager that rang his doorbell,” the lawyers said prior to Mr Lester surrendering himself.
“We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”
What we know about the shooting of Ralph Yarl
Black teenager went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house, accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address and was shot twice by a white homeowner.
Now, protesters, celebrities and civil rights figures are demanding justice.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the case:
Over in New York...
The boyfriend of Kaylin Gillis has spoken out about the final moments before she was shot and killed after they pulled into the wrong driveway.
The 20-year-old was killed in New York on Saturday when the couple entered the wrong driveway while searching for a party. The boyfriend, Blake Walsh, 19, told NBC News that his life has been destroyed.
The teenager from Cambridge, New York, told the network that he was driving the car with his girlfriend and two other passengers in the Ford Explorer searching for the party when two bullets flew in their direction, with one striking Ms Gillis.
She was fatally shot when they were exiting the driveway in Hebron, about 50 miles north of Albany.
Read the full story:
Andrew Lester to be arraigned in court today
Suspect Andrew Lester is scheduled to be appear in court today for the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
The 84-year-old will appear for his arraignment at 1.30pm local time at Clay County Courthouse.
He is charged with two felonies over the shooting of the Black teen and faces up to life in prison.
Ralph Yarl rang the wrong doorbell and was shot by Andrew Lester. These key questions remain unanswered
Ralph Yarl had no reason to think he was in danger when he approached the house where believed his younger brothers were waiting for him to pick them up, his family say.
“He got a couple of bullets inside his body, instead of a couple of twins coming out and giving him a hug,” Ralph’s mother Cleo Nagbe said in her first interview after the shooting.
Prosecutors have charged Andrew Lester, 85, with shooting Ralph twice on the evening of 13 April when the 16-year-old accidentally mixed up the older man’s address with that of his brothers’ friends.
Although Ralph survived and is reportedly in good spirits, the shooting sparked protests in Kansas City and condemnation across the country, with activists and civil rights lawyers describing it as part of a pattern of white Americans using deadly force against unarmed Black people based on exaggerated and unreasonable ideas of danger.
Yet many questions remain over exactly what happened, not just on the night of the shooting but in the three days that followed without any charges being announced against Ralph’s assailant.
Here are some of the questions that still need answering:
Why have hate crime charges not been filed?
On Monday afternoon, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson finally announced that Mr Lester had been charged with two felonies: assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, and armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years.
However, more than 20 hours passed before Mr Lester was taken into custody.
He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday before being released again less than two hours later after posting $200,000 bond.
Under the conditions of his release, he is not allowed to possess weapons of any type or have any contact with Ralph or his family.
He is due to appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday.
Ralph’s attorneys have questioned why the suspect has not been charged with attempted murder.
While Mr Merritt said the family is happy that two felony charges have been brought, he has questions as to why Mr Lester has not been charged with attempted murder.
He told CBS Mornings that, while Mr Lester’s age may be a factor in the case, the “current and former president of the United States is about that age”. “He made a conscious decision to shoot a 16-year-old boy,” he said.
He added that the case should qualify as a hate crime.
“Ralph Yarl was shot because he was armed with nothing but other than his Black skin,” he said.
When asked if Mr Lester could also be charged with a hate crime, the prosecutor said on Monday that it would not be possible under state law.
In Missouri, a hate crime is a lower level of felony and to add the charge would amount to double jeopardy, he said.
Will Andrew Lester try to claim self-defence?
Legal experts believe Andrew Lester’s lawyers will claim self-defence under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows for using deadly force if a person is in fear for their life.
Missouri is among roughly 30 states with such statutes.
Robert Spitzer, a professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York, Cortland, whose research focuses on gun policy and politics, said the Missouri law provides “wide latitude for people to use lethal force.”
St Louis defence attorney Nina McDonnell agreed. She said prosecutors have a strong case but that the Stand Your Ground law defence is a “huge hurdle” to overcome.
“The defendant was in his house and has expressed that he was in fear,” McDonnell said.
Associated Press