Gilgo Beach murders – live: Pizza crust evidence in Manhattan trash can linked suspect’s DNA to victim
Authorities vow to continue investigation as accused Suffolk County serial killer pleads not guilty to six counts of murder
The Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was linked to the crime scene with the help of a discarded pizza box that was thrown into a Manhattan trash can.
Investigators running surveillance on Rex Heuermann at the Manhattan office where he worked as an architect watched him throw the pizza box away, according to court documents.
The team grabbed a leftover pizza crust and had it swabbed and analysed by a forensics lab. Prosecutors say that the tested sample matched a mitochondrial DNA profile from a male hair collected off burlap recovered from the body of Megan Waterman.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan architect has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office released charging documents on Friday confirming Mr Heuermann, of Massapequa, as the suspected serial killer who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.
He appeared in court in handcuffs and wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. Mr Heuermann was held without bail as prosecutors had previously sought, citing his recent searches for “sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives.”
The 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
The women are among the “Gilgo Four” whose bodies were found along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010.
Court documents state that Mr Heuermann is also the “prime suspect” in the murder of the fourth woman in that group, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, though he is not facing charges related to her death.
How pizza crust helped link Rex Heuermann to the Gilgo Beach murders
DNA results came back on 12 June with a 99.96 per cent degree of accuracy.
DNA results came back on 12 June with a 99.96 per cent degree of accuracy
WATCH: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect
Rex Heuermann charged with three Gilgo Beach murders as burner phones and truck tie him to serial killings
New York architect Rex Heuermann is facing charges in the murders of three Gilgo Beach victims, court documents released by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed.
The unsolved murders sent fear through the shoreline community of Gilgo Beach but for more than a decade, few developments were made in the case. Last year, the Suffolk County Police Department, New York State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI revamped the probe into the killings that ultimately led to Mr Heuermann’s bombshell arrest outside his Midtown office on Thursday.
Rex Heuermann charged with Gilgo Beach murders as burner phones tie him to killings
The 59-year-old architect is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello
Rex Heuermann cries ‘I didn’t do this’ as he appears in court on Gilgo Beach murder charges
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court on Friday as he insisted on his innocence.
Mr Heaurmann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — all sex workers in their 20s who disappeared in the Massapequa Park area in Long Island before their bodies were found during a separate missing person investigation in 2010.
Rex Heuermann cries ‘I didn’t do this’ as he appears in court on Gilgo Beach charges
‘The only thing I can tell you that he did say, as he was in tears, was “I didn’t do this,”’ Mr Heuermann’s attorney said
Mother of victim wants to see suspect ‘suffer at the hands of other inmates'
The mother of one of the Gilgo Beach murder victims has said she would like to see suspect Rex Heuermann “suffer at the hands of other inmates”.
In an interview with NBC News, Lynn Barthelemy said: “I’d like him to suffer at the hands of other inmates. Let him receive what the girls received. Death is too good for him. It’s too easy.”
Ms Barthelemy’s daughter, Melissa, disappeared in 2009.
WATCH: Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann ‘a demon that walks amongst us’, police say
Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer’s ‘taunting’ calls
Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of murder in connection with three of 11 unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
Suffolk County district attorney Raymond Tierney wrote in a court filing that the sister of victim Melissa Barthelemy received “taunting calls” near to Mr Heuermann’s office in Midtown Manhattan after her disappearance in July 2009.
Mr Heuerman also used the phones of Barthelemy and another victim Maureen Brainard-Barnes to check their voicemails after they disappeared, the district attorney wrote while requesting the suspect be held without bail.
Mr Heuerman has been charged with first and second-degree murders of sex workers Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Costello, 27, and is considered a “prime suspect” in the murder of Brainard-Barnes, 25.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports:
Neighbour says Gilgo Beach murders suspect was ‘very quiet'
Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach killings, which were believed to be the work of a serial killer after the first bodies were found in 2010 along remote stretches of Long Island shoreline. The killer is believed to have claimed at least 10 victims.
One long-time neighbor of the Heuermanns, who has lived a few doors down from the family for more than two decades, told The Independent on Friday that the suspect, his wife and two children were “a very quiet family” who made “no imprint at all” on the local community.
“Basically, we never had any contact with him ... living here 22 years and never said two words to him,” she said – while quick to point out that “one bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch” in a “great neighbourhood.”
How the Gilgo Beach serial killer turned the Long Island shore into a graveyard
For around two decades, the sands and marshes of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach kept a dark secret.
A killer or killers was at large, luring in escorts and sex workers and brutally murdering them.
Body after body was dumped along the shoreline, hidden for months and even years without being discovered.
Then, in 2010, a chilling 911 call made by a woman in fear for her life led police to search the area.
What they discovered was far more horrifying than anyone could have imagined.
How the Gilgo Beach serial killer turned the Long Island shore into a graveyard
More than a decade after 11 bodies were found dumped in Long Beach, married father-of-two and Manhattan-based architect Rex Heuermann is under arrest. Does this mean the hunt for the Gilgo Beach serial killer is finally over? Rachel Sharp reports
Who is the suspect Rex Heuermann?
A 59-year-old architect with an office in Manhattan, Mr Heuermann is married with children and graduated from high school on Long Island. He faces three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
The Gilgo Beach murders have long stumped law enforcement officials in Suffolk County who believed it could be the work of one or more serial killers who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along the remote beaches on Ocean Parkway.
The purported serial killer has been linked to up to 11 victims, though authorities have never been able to confirm if the same person was responsible for all.