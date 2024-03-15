Riley Strain latest updates: Search continues for missing Missouri student who was kicked out of Nashville bar
Boats and a helicopter are searching in and near the Cumberland River for any sign of Mr Strain
University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been missing since 8 March.
The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville when he was kicked out of a bar and became seperated from his friends.
After a fruitless search, the friends reported Mr Strain missing, kicking off a now week-long search for the college student.
Police have found no evidence of foul play in Mr Strain’s disappearance. Ground and air search efforts are ongoing. A police helicopter searched the immediate area around downtown Nashville, including a river bank where Mr Strain allegedly wandered near. Investigators using boats on the Cumberland River have found no trace of Mr Strain.
Mr Riley’s parents have joined his friends and police in Nashville to search for the young man.
“This is definitely the worst nightmare,” Mr Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteild, told News 2. “Riley talks to us, whether it’s me or to his mom. He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means.”
Agency investigating if missing student Riley Strain was over-served by Nashville bar
A Tennessee agency regulating alcohol has launched an investigation into whether or not missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was over-served at Luke Bryan‘s bar in Nashville.
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Wednesday an investigation had been launched, according to WSMV4.
Missouri student has been missing since he was kicked out of a nightspot on Tennessee fraternity trip
What we know so far about the disappearance of University of Missouri student Riley Strain
University of Missouri student Riley Strain was out with his fraternity brothers in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday 8 March when he disappeared.
He’d been asked to leave a bar the Delta Chi group were hanging out in, shortly before 9.45pm, and said he was going back to their hotel.
Here is everything we know so far:
