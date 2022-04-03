Sacramento shooting: Six killed as police report at least nine wounded

Six people are dead following a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Police reported at least nine people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred early Sunday morning.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” the Sacramento Police Department said on Twitter. Police said “9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J” as authorities investigate the deadly incident.

Community activist Berry Accius told the Associated Press of the chaotic scene: “The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’”“You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.