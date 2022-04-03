Sacramento’s police chief says that there were multiple gunmen behind the mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12 in the city.

The shocking violence unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in an area of the city that is packed with bars and restaurants, and left three females and three males, all adults, dead.

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester in an update on the investigation.

“Investigators are currently interviewing numerous witnesses. We have located hundreds of pieces of evidence of the same every one of those we process to help us to learn more about this crime.

“And one of the items that we found was a stolen handgun. We also found that buildings were struck by gunfire during this incident.”

Video posted on social media showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

California governor Gavin Newsom condemned the “carnage” caused by gun violence in the US in a statement on Sunday.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” he said.

A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP)

“As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Kelsey Schar, 18, was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Ms Schar said. She saw flashes from the gun in the dark, she said.

Madalyn Woodard, 17, who was also staying at the same hotel, said she saw a crowd of people sprinting down the street. She saw one girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm and lying on the ground. Security guards from the nightclub rushed to help her.”

Two women hug each other at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP)

“These security guards from the nightclub I think it was where she was right by, they brought, like napkins. I could see the bloody napkins they were using,” Ms Woodard said.

The violence was the latest in Sacramento. Last month, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, though he was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm. His daughters were 13, 10 and 9 years old.