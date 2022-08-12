Hadi Matar arrested for stabbing Salman Rushdie in neck in horror New York attack

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New York State Police have named a 24-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at a literary event in western New York state on Friday.

Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, was taken into custody after allegedly storming the stage and stabbing the author at least once in the neck and abdomen at the Chautauqua Institution, Major Eugene J. Staniszewski told a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Several members of the staff rushed the suspect and took him to the ground before a state trooper and Chappaqua County Sheriff’s deputy took him into custody, Mr Staniszewski said.

The 75-year-old author was given emergency treatment by a doctor who was in the audience, before emergency responders arrived.

He was airlifted to a the UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he remained in surgery late on Friday afternoon, said Mr Staniszewski.

Law enforcement officers detain Hadi Matar outside the Chautauqua Institution (AP)

Mr Matar has not yet been charged, as police are waiting to learn the extent of the author’s injuries.

Mr Staniszewski said they were not aware of a motive for the attack and believe he was acting alone. He had purchased a pass to the literary event.

Police seized several items belonging to the suspect, including a backpack and electronic devices.

An explosive detection K9 from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office checked the bag.

Police were awaiting a search warrant to examine the items, he said.

Officers are working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney to determine what charges the suspect will face.

Henry Reese, who was on stage with Rushdie at the time of the attack, was taken to hospital for minor head injuries.

Chautauqua Institution president Michael Hill told reporters that security “has been a top priority,” at the event, and they conducted assessments before all events.

“We’ll continue to look at providing the maximum security that we can,” Mr Hill said.

“This has never happened in our entire history. Chautauqua has always been an extremely safe place. We will continue to be working to keep that tradition going.”