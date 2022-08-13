Salman Rushdie – live: Author on ventilator and likely ‘to lose an eye’ as wishes pour in
The author, 75, was the target of a ‘fatwa’ by Iranian religious leaders over his 1988 book The Satanic Verses
Salman Rushdie is in emergency medical care and may lose one of his eyes, after the Satanic Verses author was stabbed onstage during an event in New York on Friday.
“The news is not good,” his agent, Andrew Wylie, told reporters. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”
New York State Police have named a 24-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing.
Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, was taken into custody on Friday morning after allegedly storming the stage and stabbing the author at least once in the neck and abdomen at the Chautauqua Institution, Major Eugene J. Staniszewski told a press conference on Friday afternoon.
Mr Matar was taken into custody by a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy assigned to the event.
Mr Rushdie, who was the target of death threats beacause of his writing, was treated by a doctor on the stage before being airlifted to an area hospital by helicopter.
Contender be next UK prime minister sends best wishes
Rishi Sunak, who is a contender to become the UK’s next prime minister, has sent his best wishes to Salman Rushdie, who he described as a “champion of free speech”.
“He’s in our thoughts tonight,” Mr Sunak said.
Mr Sunak, the UK’s former chancellor, is in a head-to-head race with the foreign secretary Lizz Truss, to become leader of the governing Conservative Party and therefore the prime minister.
‘He is our fight; it is universal'
Salman Rushie “embodied” freedom and the fight against obscurantism, Emmanuel Macron has said.
The French president said the comedian was the victim of a “cowardly attack” by the forces of hatred and barbarism.
“His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side.
Stephen King and other literary figures react as author stabbed onstage in New York
Figures from across the literary world have reacted in shock to news that Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in New York.
Louis Chilton has the full story.
Stephen King, Nigella Lawson and other writers react as Salman Rushdie stabbed
‘The Satanic Verses’ author was stabbed in the neck while at a literary event
British comedian David Baddiel condemns ‘appalling' attack
British comedian David Baddiel said the situation surrounding the attack on Sir Salman was “appalling”.
“It’s appalling what has happened to Salman Rushdie,” he wrote on Twitter.
“It’s also appalling that there are people who will think he brought it on himself or somehow deserved it.”
Salman Rushdie’s ex wife Padma Lakshmi photographed in NYC following author’s stabbing
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who was the fourth wife of Salman Rushdie, was spotted in New York City a few hours after her ex-husband was stabbed onstage during an event in the city.
According to The Daily Mail, Lakshmi was photographed wearing a denim jumper, face mask, and glasses as she stepped out in Manhattan.
Rushdie and Lakshmi wedded in 2004, but they separated three years later.
Sir Salman Rushdie: Who is he, what is he known for and what happened to him?
Sir Salman Rushdie has forfeited his home, freedom, marriage and peace of mind due to his controversial writings.
The 75-year-old Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed on stage in New York state on Friday, with his condition in hospital unclear.
The incident is not the first time his life has come under threat.
Read on for in-depth look at his life and literary controversies.
Sir Salman Rushdie: Who is he, what is he known for and what happened to him?
His book was banned in 45 Islamic countries, with hundreds of British Muslims endorsing the death sentence.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak react to Salman Rushdie’s stabbing
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have reacted to the stabbing of the Satanic Verses novelist Salman Rushdie.
Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.“
Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay.”
Conservative leadership hopeful Mr Sunak added: “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York.“A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He’s in our thoughts tonight.”
The assault on Salman Rushdie is a cruel reminder that the past still casts a long shadow
“The young man suspected of stabbing the writer was not even born when The Satanic Verses was first published,” writes Omar Waraich for The Independent.
“He is unlikely to have read the novel, let alone grasped the attempt at magical realism.”
Read Mr Waraich’s analysis of the long shadow that has followed Mr Rushdie below.
The assault on Salman Rushdie is cruel reminder that the past still casts a shadow
Young man who allegedly stabbed writer not even born when ‘The Satanic Verses’ first published, writes Omar Waraich
White House adviser says attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘appalling’
While House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has released a statement about the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie. On Friday 12 August, Mr Sullivan said: “Today the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie. This act of violence is appalling.
“All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery.”
“We are thankful for the good citizens and first responders for helping Mr Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing,” he added.
What is a fatwa and why did Iran issue one against Salman Rushdie in 1989?
On 14 February, 1989, Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (legal opinion), calling on “all brave Muslims” to kill the writer and those who helped translate and sell the book to the masses. A $3m bounty was attached to the fatwa.
While Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses would prove to be a major success in some countries like the US, it also provoked a storm of controversy for Muslims around the world. Many took issue with how Rushdie, who was raised as a Muslim in Mumbai, seemed to mock Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.
After the book’s release, Rushdie went into hiding for nearly a decade, living under the protection of Scotland Yard and changing locations frequently.
In addition to numerous death threats against the author himself, those who helped create and market the work were targeted, in 1991, the novel’s Japanese translator was stabbed to death, and two years later the book’s Norwegian publisher was injured in a shooting.
In 1998, with the Ayatollah who issued the fatwa having been dead for a decade, the Iranian government backed away from the threat, saying it would neither “support nor hinder” threats against Rushdie’s life.
Still, private groups and semi-official Iranian religious foundations continued to support efforts to kill the author.
Josh Marcus has the full story:
What is a fatwa and why did Iran issue one against Salman Rushdie in 1989?
Clergy took issue with novelist’s depiction of Islam and Prophet Muhammad
