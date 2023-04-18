Texas teen revived two hours after dying in climbing wall accident

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas teenager came back to life two hours after he was declared dead.

Earlier this year, Sammy Berko, 16, was rock climbing at a gym in Missouri City when he suffered a cardiac arrest, local Fox affiliate KRIV reported. Staff at the gym, first responders, and doctors at the hospital where he was taken performed CPR on Sammy, but after two hours, they told his family “he was gone.”

His devastated parents Craig and Jennifer Berko were saying goodbye to Sammy when the teen suddenly began to move.

“I started talking to him, just telling him how much I love him and sorry that we didn’t know how to save him. Suddenly, as I started praying, my husband said, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s moving,’” Ms Berko told KRIV.

The Berkos, overcome with emotion, rushed to get help from medical staff, who were baffled to see Sammy was indeed alive.

“Each and every one of them afterwards came to us and said that they have never seen anything like this before. Ever. Never had they ever pronounced somebody and suddenly they came back five minutes later,” Ms Jenko said. “That feeling of seeing his heartbeat, there are no words for that. There are no words. We just stood there. I mean, grateful is the biggest understatement ever to know that he might make it.”

Despite the at least five minutes that Sammy’s brain went without oxygen, he only experienced short-term memory loss. He’s also recovering from an ischemic spine injury he sustained after he became unresponsive as he was lowered from the rock wall he was climbing.

Sammy Berko and his parents Jennifer and Craig (Fox26)

His parents told KRIV that Sammy’s episode was likely caused by a rare genetic condition that claimed the life of his brother years ago. Sammy and his mother are now being treated for the unspecified genetic mutation..

“The last thing I remember is the night before we had to sign waivers online, and then I woke up, not even in the pediatric ICU,” Sammy told the outlet. “I woke up in the transitional ICU and that’s the first thing I remember..”

The teen is now focusing on his physical health, noting that the experience has been “crazy.”

“It has just been an amazing experience here actually, like I’ve noticed that I’m better every day! I’m doing something new every single day,” he said.