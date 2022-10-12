Police officer who shot teen eating McDonald’s, leaving him in a coma, arrested

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, it was reported.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in his condition. He is still unconscious and is on life support. The last two days have been difficult and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful.”

The teen was shot multiple times by the officer last week while he was eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Mr McManus, speaking about the officer’s bodycam video, told the media: “The video was horrific. There is no question in anybody’s mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified.”

He added: “We have a policy that prohibits officers from shooting at vehicles, moving vehicles, except if their life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger.”

“This vehicle, it was very telling to me, that this vehicle was moving away from the officer, and moving parallel with the officer, so it was pretty clear to me at that point that we were going to have an issue,” the police chief said.

The former Texas officer was responding to an unrelated disturbance call at a McDonald’s and noticed a vehicle during an attempted stop. He then approached the car and “abruptly” opened the driver’s door and ordered the 17-year-old to get out.

In the video from the bodycam, the boy can be seen putting the car in reverse with the driver’s door still open and the officer then opens fire as the driver appears to leave the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was unhurt.

Mr McManus later fired Mr Brennand and said that his “actions do not align with our training, tactics and procedures”.

After the shooting last week, district attorney Joe Gonzales’s office said in a statement: “Once SAPD completes its investigation into the actions of former Officer James Brennand and submits the case to our office, our Civil Rights Division will fully review the filing. As we do with all officer-involved shootings that result in death or serious injury, we will submit the case to a Grand Jury for their consideration.

“Until that happens, we can make no further comment on this matter.”