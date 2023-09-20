Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown’s latest video suggests he’s in Mexico

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s latest Instagram video suggests he is in Mexico days after his mother was discovered murdered in a creek.

The Maywood Police Department used Google Lens to determine that the video Mr Brown reportedly posted on Wednesday morning was recorded in the Sabbia Condos in Playa del Carmen, Forbes reports. The Independent has not received confirmation from authorities that Mr Brown is in the South American country.

In the video, the former NFL star is seen rambling and laughing as he walks around in what appears to be a residential area.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he is heard singing the lyrics to Drake’s song Legend. “If I die, I’m a legend.”

The developments come just days after Mr Brown’s mother was found dead in a creek behind her home. Authorities have determined that her death was a homicide.

Eagle-eyed social media users had previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of Mr Brown’s video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.”