Sergio Brown missing - updates: Ex-NFL player tracked to Mexico after new Instagram video
Sergio Brown has posted Instagram videos after his mother Myrtle was found dead in Maywood creek and he went missing
Authorities in Illinois reportedly believe former NFL player Sergio Brown could be in Mexico, days after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.
Mystery erupted around Mr Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.
Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.
The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.
Maywood police has now determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Forbes reports. The Independent has not received confirmation from authorities that Mr Brown is in Mexico.
Eagle-eyed social media users previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of the video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.”
Sergio Brown burned mother’s clothes before she was found dead and he went missing, neighbour says
Former NFL player Sergio Brown allegedly burned his mother’s clothes before her body was discovered behind her Illinois home over the weekend, a neighbour has claimed.
Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video in which Mr Brown is allegedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. The Maywood Police Department declined to comment on the allegations when reached by The Independent.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s latest Instagram video suggests he is in Mexico days after his mother was discovered dead in an Illinois creek.
The Maywood Police Department reportedly used Google Lens to determine that the video Mr Brown allegedly posted on Wednesday morning was recorded in front of a condo in Playa del Carmen, according to Forbes. The Independent has not received confirmation from authorities that Mr Brown is in Mexico.
In the video, the former NFL star is seen rambling and laughing as he walks around what appears to be a residential area singing the lyrics to Drake’s song “Legend”.
“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he says. “If I die, I’m a legend.”
The developments come three days after Mr Brown’s mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Maywood. Authorities have determined that her death was a homicide resulting from an assault.
Eagle-eyed social media users had previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of Mr Brown’s video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.” Authorities did not elaborate on whether they plan to get international law enforcement agencies involved to bring Mr Brown to the US.
What NFL teams did Sergio Brown play for?
Sergio Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his time with the NFL.
Mr Brown’s career in the NFL started in 2010 when he was signed by the New England Patriots.
He also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills throughout his six years in the league.
Little is known about Mr Brown after he was released by the Jaguars in 2016.
Sergio Brown’s brother Nick Brown writes tribute in honour of slain mother
In an Instagram post, Sergio Brown’s brother thanked the community for their support and prayers.
“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick Brown recounted.
The grieving son also remembered his mother as “strong, caring, diligent, fancy and funny” and pleaded with his brother to return home.
“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he wrote.
Sergio Brown posts strange video about Finding Nemo while ‘missing’ after mother’s death
The Maywood Police Department said an investigation is underway into the death of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown after it was determined that she died by homicide.
Authorities have yet to locate Mr Brown, who was reported missing along with his slain mother after they failed to answer calls from family members.
On Tuesday afternoon, an account linked to Mr Brown made a second post on Instagram stories referencing the movie Finding Nemo. Mr Brown is seen rambling and laughing on the post.
He also appears to be mocking reports that he is “missing.”
“Just keep swimming. Missing? What the f*** is going on?” he is heard saying.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown is still missing after mother found dead in a creek
Family members of Sergio Brown and his mother Myrtle Brown reportedly contacted police on Saturday reporting that they couldn’t get in touch with either of them. That’s when police launched a missing persons search.
Later that day, family members discovered 73-year-old Myrtle Brown in a creek near her home.
Sheila Simmons, the 73-year-old’s sister, told WGN-TV that she last spoke to her sister on 14 September.
Ms Simmons told the outlet that she had received a 3am phone call on Saturday that her sister and nephew Sergio were missing. She then said she went to their home in Maywood, Illinois and noticed things looked out of place.
Family members told the outlet that they have not heard from the former NFL player.
Neighbour says Sergio Brown was captured in surveillance video burning mother’s clothes
Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.
Mr Cortez also said that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video, in which Mr Brown is reportedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. Relatives of the Browns reportedly also confirmed the former NFL player’s actions to Mr Cortez.
“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.