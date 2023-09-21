✕ Close ‘Missing’ ex-NFL player seemingly uploads Instagram video after mother found dead

Authorities in Illinois reportedly believe former NFL player Sergio Brown could be in Mexico, days after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.

Mystery erupted around Mr Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.

Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.

The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.

Maywood police has now determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Forbes reports. The Independent has not received confirmation from authorities that Mr Brown is in Mexico.

Eagle-eyed social media users previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of the video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.”