Missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown seen in second bizarre video after mother found dead: Latest updates
Brown’s mother Myrtle was found dead by homicide near her home in Maywood, Illinois
A former NFL player is missing after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Illinois.
Mystery erupted around Sergio Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.
Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.
The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. In one video, a man identified as Mr Brown claims he’s been kidnapped by law enforcement as he goes on a long-winded rant against “fake news” and the FBI.
He also claims that he thought his mother was on vacation.
The Independent has not been able to independently verify the account.
Maywood police told NBC that the department is aware of the social media account.
“Currently this is an active investigation, and the department is unable to share any further details at this time. We appreciate your patience while our agency continues to investigate the matter,” police said.
‘We’re going to find out what happened’: Family of Myrtle Brown speak out
Myrtle’s sister Sheila Simmons told WGN-TV that she had last spoken with her on 14 September and neither she nor Mr Brown were answering calls. The Maywood Police Department then launched a missing persons investigation.
Ms Simmons, who lives out of state, said that she was informed by the department that her family members were nowhere to be found. She travelled to her sister’s home in Maywood and found that things looked out of place.
Later on Sunday, family members and authorities found Myrtle’s dead body in the Addison Creek Reservoir, less than 100 yards from her home. The Cook County Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Myrtle’s death was a homicide.
According to records obtained by WGTV, she died from multiple unspecified assault injuries.
“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages,” Ms Simmons told the outlet about her sister’s death. “People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her. Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”
Sergio Brown’s brother Nick Brown write tribute in honour of slain mother
In an Instagram post, Sergio Brown’s brother thanked the community for their support and prayers.
“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick Brown recounted.
The grieving son also remembered his mother as “strong, caring, diligent, fancy and funny” and pleaded with his brother to return home.
“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he wrote.
Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.
“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.
Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.
Now, neighbours of the Browns have claimed that surveillance footage captured the former NFL star, who is said to have been acting “out of his mind” in recent months, burning his mother’s clothes. Maywood Police have yet to name any person of interest or suspects in the probe.
Neighbour says Sergio Brown was captured in surveillance video. burning mother’s clothes
Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.
“They said he wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind,” Mr Cortez told the outlet.
Mr Cortez also said that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video, in which Mr Brown is reportedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. Relatives of the Browns reportedly also confirmed the former NFL player’s actions to Mr Cortez.
“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.
Sergio Brown posts second strange video about Finding Nemo while ‘missing’ after mother’s death
Former NFL player Sergio Brown appeared to post on social media two days after his mother’s body was found in a creek behind her home in Illinois.
Sergio Brown posts second strange video about Finding Nemo after mother’s death
The posts come days after Myrtle Brown’s body was found ina creek behind her home in Maywood, Illinois
