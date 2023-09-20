✕ Close ‘Missing’ ex-NFL player seemingly uploads Instagram video after mother found dead

A former NFL player is missing after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Illinois.

Mystery erupted around Sergio Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.

Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.

The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. In one video, a man identified as Mr Brown claims he’s been kidnapped by law enforcement as he goes on a long-winded rant against “fake news” and the FBI. He also claims that he thought his mother was on vacation.

Maywood police told NBC that the department is aware of the social media account.

Neigbours of the Browns have also claimed that surveillance footage captured the former NFL star, who is said to have been acting “out of his mind” in recent months, burning his mother’s clothes.