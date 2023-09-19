Sergio Brown missing - updates: Ex-NFL player ‘posts video rant’ after mother found dead in Illinois creek
Brown’s mother Myrtle was found dead by homicide near her home in Maywood, Illinois
A former NFL player is missing after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Illinois.
Mystery erupted around Sergio Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.
Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.
The case took a bizarre turn on Monday as video emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown, Fox32 reported.
In the video, a man identified as Mr Brown claims he’s been kidnapped by law enforcement as he goes on a long-winded rant against “fake news” and the FBI. He also claims that he thought his mother was on vacation.
The Independent has not been able to independently verify that the account belongs to Mr Brown. Police have not commented on the video.
What we know about the Sergio Brown case
What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.
Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.
“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.
Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
What we know about Sergio Brown’s disappearance and his mother’s murder
As details about 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s murder begin to emerge, authorities in Maywood, Illinois, continue searching for her son, former NFL player Sergio Brown. Andrea Blanco reports