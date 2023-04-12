Everything we know about the victims of Louisville bank shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, killing five people and injuring eight others while live streaming the attack.

The shooter, identified as bank employee Connor Sturgeon, entered the Old National Bank in the downtown area of the city at around 8.30am armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

He shot and killed four bank executives inside the first-floor conference room before exchanging gunfire with responding police officers. Louisville deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said that he was shot dead by officer fire.

A fifth victim later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. All five were executives at the bank.

The victims have now been identified as Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer, James Tutt, and Deana Eckert.

Eight others, including two police officers, were hospitalised with their injuries. One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, who only graduated from the police academy in March, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Mr Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives", the police department said on Twitter.

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Tommy Elliott

Thomas "Tommy" Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate at Old National Bank.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Elliott was one of his closest friends. "Tommy Elliot helped me … to become governor," Mr Beshear said at Monday’s news conference.

"He gave me advice on being a good dad… he was an incredible friend," the governor said, his voice shaking with emotion.

"The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again".

Tommy Elliott was a close friend of the governor (Provided)

Elliott, the former chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board, was reportedly threatened with arrest in 2016 when he refused to resign at the direction of then-Governor Matt Bevin. Elliott was appointed to the board by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear.

Former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he had also known Elliott for 40 years. They became close friends, and when Mr Fischer launched his first bid to be mayor, Elliott signed on to be his campaign finance manager and remained with him for the rest of his political career.

Mr Fischer said Elliott was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters.

Joshua Barrick

Joshua Barrick, 40, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National. Barrick had worked for about two decades in banking and previously worked at WesBanco, according to The Courier-Journal.

Louisville Business First named him one of its 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville (AP)

The Holy Trinity Parish Louisville held a vigil on Monday evening to honour Barrick's life. “They’re in shock,” pastor Shayne Duval said of Barrick's family.

"I’ve been with his wife. I’ve been with his children. I’ve been with his brother and members of this community,” he was quoted by Fox19 as saying. “Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog like, ‘Did this just really happen?’”

“Josh made himself known in our community in all the good ways. He was a very charismatic and charming man," the pastor added.

Juliana Farmer

Juliana Farmer, 45, was a loan analyst with the Old National Bank, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her last post on Facebook on Sunday – one day before she was killed – she celebrated the fact she was expecting another grandchild.

"My (heart) is so happy!!!" she wrote. "Grand #5 on the way."

Juliana Farmer, 45, was a loan analyst with the bank (Facebook)

Farmer’s family revealed that she had only recently moved to Louisville.

Michael Williams, who said he was Farmer’s uncle, wrote on Facebook: “She told me she was moving to Louisville, she had a great job opportunity. Now we’re mourning you losing your life at the job. I’m just hurt.”

Deana Eckert

Deana Eckert was rushed to hospital after Monday’s shooting and underwent multiple surgeries.

She succumbed to her injuries later that night, Louisville Metro Police said.

The 57-year-old was an executive administrative officer at the Old National Bank, where she worked for almost seven years.

Deana Eckert died from her injuries in hospital (LinkedIn)

Eckert graduated from the Western Kentucky University.

James Tutt

James Tutt, 64, was a real estate market executive at the Old National Bank, where he spent almost a decade.

Oldham County judge executive David Voegele knew Tutt for 11 years from his time on the board of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority.

Jim Tutt leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren (LinkedIn)

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Mr Voegele told The Courier-Journal.

“He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Tutt was a Frankfort native who graduated from the University of Kentucky and worked in banking for over 38 years.

He leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.