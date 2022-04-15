The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.

Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.

After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.

South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials say they have struggled to get their hands on lethal injections used.

Because of a shortage of the lethal drug cocktail, the state last year took the controversial step of passing a law to allow the use of firing squads so that it could resume executions.

Moore is now set to become the first inmate in South Carolina to die by the new execution protocol and the first to be executed at all since 2011.

The firing squad process involves three prison-volunteers shooting at the death row inmate as they wear a hood over their head and a target over their heart.

The introduction of the method and the state’s resumption of executions has sparked outrage from death penalty abolition groups and human rights activisits.

Even among death penalty proponents, there are also pointed questions over whether Moore should be on death row in the first place.

The Black man has spent the last 21 years on death row after he was convicted in 2001 of the murder of James Mahoney.

In the early hours of 16 September 1999, Moore entered Nikki’s Speedy Mart convenience store in Spartanburg where Mr Mahoney was working as a store clerk.

Moore intended to rob the store for cash to pay for his drug habit and a fight broke out between the two men.

Moore was unarmed when he entered the store while the store clerk had a gun.

During the struggle between the two men, Mr Mahoney shot Moore in the arm.

Moore then returned fire with the gun, shooting Mr Mahoney fatally in the chest.

Moore has admitted to killing the store clerk but has long maintained that he acted in self defence.