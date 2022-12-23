Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in South Carolina has been charged with attacking her husband after seeing indecent photos on his phone, reports say.

Airport police at Charleston International Airport charged Paula Barbour, 55, with one count of third degree domestic violence, according to an incident report seen by local broadcaster WCSC.

Officers are said to have responded to an "active domestic" incident at 2.:50pm on Wednesday, arriving to find two people in the midst of an altercation.

The alleged aggressor was a woman who had flown to South Carolina with her husband and told officers that she had seen several lewd photos on her husband's mobile phone, sparking an argument.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home," the police incident report says.

Although the woman's husband denied being kicked, surveillance footage reportedly showed her kicking him twice in the legs, throwing his phone, and attempting to strike his face.

The woman allegedly admitted to hitting the victim, and was arrested at 6.15pm before being released on bail the following day.

She is due to appear in court on 15 February next year.