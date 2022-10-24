St Louis school shooting - live: Three dead as witnesses describe how gunman’s ‘jammed’ weapon stopped attack
Latest news on school shooting in St Louis, Misssouri
At least eight people were injured at a high school shooting in Missouri on Monday morning.
The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.
As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.
The suspect and five victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.
Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.
Gunman described as ‘slim’ and ‘dressed in black'
Officials say that the gunman was a ‘slim’ male in his 20s who was dressed in black. It is not known what, if any, connection the shooter had to the school.
St Louis Mayor: ‘Help us Jesus'
Tishaura Jones took to Twitter as the shooting was unfolding and tweeted “Help us Jesus.”
FBI officers on scene of shooting
Federal agents are on the scene of the fatal St Louis school shooting.
What is Central Visual and Performing Arts High School?
The school where the shooting took place is a magnet school specialising in visual art, musical art and performing art with about 400 students.
The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”
School district says shooter was ‘quickly stopped’ by police officers
“Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA,” they tweeted as the incident unfolded.
Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman who asked: ‘Are you ready to die?’
Two people were killed at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.
The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities.
Police located and fatally shot the 20-year-old male gunman within minutes, say reports.
Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman’s words
The violence took place at Central VPA High School in St Louis
Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school
Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.
Andrea Blanco has the story for The Independent.
Videos show police helping students escape shooting at St Louis high school
At least six people were injured and transported to the hospital
Police say that dead shooter killed one adult and one girl
Three dead at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
St Louis school shooting
This is a live blog covering the St Louis school shooting, more details follow.
