Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.

The shooting took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. An adult woman and a female student have died, Lt Colonel Michael Sack during a press conference after the violence.

The shooter, identified as a 20-year-old male, was killed after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Disturbing videos and images from the scene show law enforcement helping students come out of the building and escape the violence. Desperate parents were also seen running toward the scene, trying to find their children.

A student also told KMOV-TV that they were in a dance class when a male with a “long gun” stormed inside the room and asked, “Are you ready to die?”

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill, until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Once they realised the magnitude of the threat, students jumped out of windows or cornered inside their classrooms.

“Once you heard the boom,” Michael De Filippo, a teacher at Central VPA told the Post-Dispatch. “all the chuckling and laughing in the back of the room stopped.”

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” 16-year-old Taniya Gholston also told the outlet.

“And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

Teens are being transported in buses to a safe area in Gateway STEM High School, where they are being reunited with their parents.

Parents are asked to show identification to pick up their children. FBI is at the scene investigating.

St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones sent a short statement.

“Help us Jesus,” Ms Jones tweeted.

According to KMOV-TV, Ms Jone visited Central VPA High School during the first day of school.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.