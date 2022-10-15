Jump to content

Stockton serial killer suspect arrested: ‘He was out looking to kill, was out hunting’

Wesley Brownlee was stopped by surveillance team with a mask around his neck and firearm

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 16 October 2022 00:00

Search for Stockton serial killer expands to Chicago

Police have arrested the suspected Stockton serial killer and said officers apprehended him with a mask around his neck as he “was out looking to kill” in the California city.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said on Saturday that the suspect was taken into custody following community tips and “old-fashioned police work”.

The police chief said that a surveillance team has followed the suspect while he was driving around and “determined early this morning that he was out looking to kill, he was hunting.”

Authorities say that the suspect is 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who is from Stockton, and that he was stopped by officers at around 2am in the Village Green Drive area of the city.

Police say that the suspect was found with a mask around his neck and armed with a gun.

“We are sure we stopped another killing,” Chief McFadden added.

The suspect will be arraigned Tuesday when authorities will announce charges against him.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln thanked the community for helping the department catch the suspect.

“Thank you for everything that you have done. Thank you for stepping up, thank you for exercising your voice, thank you for submitting the hundreds of tips that have come in on a daily basis,” he said.

Six men were shot and killed in darkness in or near the Californian port city of Stockton since April 2021. One victim was white, but the rest were Hispanic males.

A seventh victim – a homeless woman who survived an attack by what is believed to be the same perpetrator in April of last year.

“I’ve had people tell me, ‘I’m not leaving my house,’” Tashante McCoy, community activist and founder of the Owl Movement, previously told The Independent. “My mom texted today and she said, ‘I’m so glad that I don’t have to go to work at night anymore.’”

